The Royal Wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry takes place this Saturday. If you'd like to make the hysterical, over-the-top coverage a little more tolerable, you can always place a wager on the event to increase your interest.
Here are the odds being offered on the big day by Bovada.lv.
Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?
Doria Ragland: 1/2
Prince William: 3/1
Prince Charles: 10/1
Other: 3/1
What color will the Queen's hat be for Saturday’s #RoyalWedding?
Cream or Ivory: 3/1
Blue: 4/1
White: 4/1
Green: 5/1
Silver: 7/1
Black: 10/1
Pink: 14/1
Purple: 14/1
Yellow: 14/1
Turquoise: 20/1
Red: 25/1
Gold: 30/1
Orange: 40/1
Brown: 50/1
Union Jack: 100/1
What color will Kate Middleton's hat be for Saturday’s #RoyalWedding?
Green: 3/1
Blue: 5/1
Pink: 5/1
Yellow: 6/1
Purple: 7/1
Black: 8/1
Cream or Ivory: 8/1
Turquoise: 10/1
Red: 14/1
Orange: 16/1
White: 16/1
Silver: 20/1
Gold: 33/1
Brown: 40/1
Union Jack: 100/1
Will Kate & the Queen's hat be the same color on Saturday’s #RoyalWedding?
Yes: +2000
No: -10000