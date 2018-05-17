The Royal Wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry takes place this Saturday. If you'd like to make the hysterical, over-the-top coverage a little more tolerable, you can always place a wager on the event to increase your interest.

Here are the odds being offered on the big day by Bovada.lv.

Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?

Doria Ragland: 1/2

Prince William: 3/1

Prince Charles: 10/1

Other: 3/1

What color will the Queen's hat be for Saturday’s #RoyalWedding?

Cream or Ivory: 3/1

Blue: 4/1

White: 4/1

Green: 5/1

Silver: 7/1

Black: 10/1

Pink: 14/1

Purple: 14/1

Yellow: 14/1

Turquoise: 20/1

Red: 25/1

Gold: 30/1

Orange: 40/1

Brown: 50/1

Union Jack: 100/1

What color will Kate Middleton's hat be for Saturday’s #RoyalWedding?

Green: 3/1

Blue: 5/1

Pink: 5/1

Yellow: 6/1

Purple: 7/1

Black: 8/1

Cream or Ivory: 8/1

Turquoise: 10/1

Red: 14/1

Orange: 16/1

White: 16/1

Silver: 20/1

Gold: 33/1

Brown: 40/1

Union Jack: 100/1

Will Kate & the Queen's hat be the same color on Saturday’s #RoyalWedding?

Yes: +2000

No: -10000