We can only dream of a world where Shaquille O'Neal is a member of *NSYNC. Or we can just search Google.

If you type in "*NSYNC members" on the search-engine website, The Diesel is in and Joey Fatone is out.

Google

The Internet prankster who pulled this one off, even lists O'Neal as the group's "baritone."

While Shaq has somehow managed to put out four albums, his greatest musical accomplishment will always be his original rap for Kobe Bryant.

But who wouldn't want to see O'Neal pull off the "Bye, Bye, Bye" dance while controlled on strings like a puppet?

No offense to Fatone.