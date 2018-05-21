Bye, Bye, Bye? Shaq In, Joey Fatone Out According To Google

If you search "*NSYNC members," you get a four-time NBA champ. 

By Jimmy Traina
May 21, 2018

We can only dream of a world where Shaquille O'Neal is a member of *NSYNC. Or we can just search Google.

If you type in "*NSYNC members" on the search-engine website, The Diesel is in and Joey Fatone is out.

Google

The Internet prankster who pulled this one off, even lists O'Neal as the group's "baritone."

While Shaq has somehow managed to put out four albums, his greatest musical accomplishment will always be his original rap for Kobe Bryant.

But who wouldn't want to see O'Neal pull off the "Bye, Bye, Bye" dance while controlled on strings like a puppet?

No offense to Fatone.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)