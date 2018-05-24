On the latest SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, longtime Yankees radio play-by-play man, John Sterling, answered a wide variety of questions about his career.

Sterling, who is both loved and hated by fans and media members -- there is no in between -- addressed the criticism he receives for his unique broadcasting style.

"There’s an old adage, and boy is it true, you can’t please everyone and you shouldn’t try," said Sterlilng. "And, so, you don’t have to tell me, the way I broadcast, obviously there are people who don’t like it. The people who are getting paid for [critiquing], I really don’t pay attention to anything they have to say because they’re doing it for a reason. They’re doing it for a living.

When you knock someone for the 30 years I’ve been here, you obviously dislike the person, so that makes me ignore it even more. So I’m cool with that. By the way, I have strong likes and dislikes. When I have a dislike, I just totally ignore it.

I’ll give you an example. I don’t think I’ve ever listened to rap for five consecutive seconds. And if you said to me, 'Do you keep up the with the Kardashians?' No. 'Do you watch the "Huge Housewives of Hawaii'?' No. I don’t watch those programs. I have strong likes and dislikes, so I understand it. So if you said you had a friend who thinks I'm the worst broadcaster in history, it wouldn’t mean anything to me. I would say to that person, you shouldn’t listen. But that’s all."

During the inteview, Sterling also talked about his streak of calling every single Yankees game since he joined their radio team in 1989, his broadcasting philosophy for calling baseball, the thought process behind his famous home run calls, the hoopla over his Giancarlo Stanton home run call (in Italian) earlier this season, how he's adapted to new media, why he doens't mind revealing his age (79) anymore, how much longer he plans on calling games and much more.

