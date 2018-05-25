Major heuvos

LSU pitcher Todd Peterson is my new favorite baseball player.

Peterson didn’t have a college hit when he stepped to the plate in the 12th inning of yesterday’s SEC tournament elimination game against South Carolina, but he was dealing on the mound and coach Paul Mainieri didn’t want to take him out. So the coach told him to just stand at the plate with the bat on his shoulder. Peterson, however, convinced Mainieri to let him take a hack, because he used to hit “bombs” in high school.

OH BABY! @Todd_Peterson3 stepped up big time for the Tigers tonight in extras!



Here us the link for all of LSU's postgame interviews: https://t.co/xA6KeSqm8c pic.twitter.com/6hTfR7UI2j — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 25, 2018

Mainieri’s trust paid off when Peterson stroked a double down the leftfield line to push the Tigers’ lead to three runs.

In his first at-bat for @LSUbaseball, Todd Peterson just hit a two-run double in the 12th inning.



Yes, that really happened. pic.twitter.com/ukCzk16ekb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 25, 2018

But it was all based on a lie. After the game, Peterson came clean and admitted he didn’t actually hit “bombs” as a high school. In fact, he didn’t hit at all—not in a game, at least.

ICYMI: The nation’s leader in batting average (@Todd_Peterson3) hasn’t had an at-bat since eighth grade, but don’t worry, he’s hit dingers in BP. #GeauxTigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/IAEam2oxrn — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 25, 2018

I love Mainieri’s reaction upon learning Peterson duped him into being allowed to hit, but I shudder to think how he would have responded if the game turned out differently.

Draymond keeps getting embarrassed

What is up with Draymond Green? The Warriors’ old secret weapon has looked like trash in these last two games. On Wednesday, James Harden dunked all over him and then he got rejected by the rim on a dunk attempt. Last night was no better. First, Harden breezed right by him for another dunk, then he got rejected in a big way by Clint Capela.

Clint Capela stuffs Draymond, and Hakeem approves pic.twitter.com/nVNI4ZyfAz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 25, 2018

Green did hit a clutch three with 1:15 to play, but the worst part of his night was when he cost the Warriors the game with two awful errors. Draymond collected the rebound after a missed free throw in the final seconds but instead of calling a timeout—which would have allowed Golden State to advance the ball to midcourt for a potential game-tying possession—he passed to Kevin Durant, who called the TO.

The Warriors were forced to go the length of the court and Green couldn’t handle Stephen Curry’s pass.

Woof.

Bits & Pieces

An epileptic Auburn walk-on football player was ruled ineligible because he uses prescription cannabis oil to treat his disease. ... On the same day the Han Solo movie came out, we learned there’s a movie all about Boba Fett in the works. ... LiAngelo Ball says he’s drawn interest from NBA teams (to play basketball?). ... A family’s Amazon Echo secretly recorded their conversation and sent it to someone else. ... A guy in Toronto saw someone trying to steal his bike, so he went outside and beat him so badly the alleged thief is in the hospital.

Oh wow, that seems serious

It appears there is an issue with the roof here at Toyota Center. Seems something may be dripping down onto the court. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 24, 2018

Or maybe not

Update: There is no leak in the roof. So what happened? Someone left a bottle of water on the catwalk above the court and it tipped over, spilling water into the court. Seriously. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 24, 2018

It looks so easy...

What. Just. Happened. 😱



Georgia and Ole Miss are tied at 3 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/IgS9OXH71t — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 24, 2018

Turn ahead the clock

We’re taking you into the future on June 30! Here are the uniforms we’ll be wearing as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Turn Ahead the Clock Night in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/ozv6yrVslm — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 24, 2018

The Mariners revealed their uniforms for June 30’s revival of Turn Ahead the Clock Night and the Royals just unveiled theirs.

Prayers up for CP3

I really, really hope the hamstring injury Chris Paul suffered at the end of last night’s game isn’t serious, because he was really at the top of his game before went down. Hitting Steph Curry with his trademark shimmy was a savage move, although Steph was cool with it.

"If you can shimmy on somebody else, you gotta be alright getting shimmied on." pic.twitter.com/Yhv4WdN4HE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2018

So there’s a third Vlad Guerrero?

It’s a Vladdy kind of night!! Both Vladdy homered today, Vladdy Jr. And Vladdy Miguel.

Los pollos haciendo los suyo. pic.twitter.com/tU9r2VISSN — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) May 25, 2018

Our Jon Tayler profiled Vlad Guerrero Jr., the 19-year-old son of the Hall of Famer who is currently demolishing the competition at Double A, but little did I know Vlad has another son—Vlad Miguel—who looks like a decent hitter himself.

Shohei Ohtani can do it all

As if he wasn't incredible enough, apparently, according to Martin Maldonado, Shohei Ohtani can communicate to him in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/Bq0V57tYPn — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 24, 2018

He hits, he pitches, he’s trilingual.

Sometimes you have to be lucky to be good

A good song

Happy first long weekend of the summer. I’ll be back as usual on Monday.

