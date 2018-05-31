Watch: Walmart Yodeling Kid is a Baller

Screenshot/Instagram

Video of Mason Ramsey yodeling at his local Walmart went viral in early April. 

By Jenna West
May 31, 2018

The "Walmart Yodeling Kid" can sing and shoot hoops.

Mason Ramsey, famous for yodeling Hank Williams Sr.'s "Lovesick Blues" at his local Illinois Walmart, showed off his baller skills.

Video of Ramsey playing basketball appeared on Instagram, showing him going for a layup.

Ramsey still wore a button up and jeans to shoot hoops but traded in his cowboy boots for red sneakers.

At the end of the video, Ramsey roams around yodeling while the other boys on the court continued to run around.

YODEL BOY OUT HERE HOOPIN’ 🔥 @lilhankwilliams

A post shared by Overtime (@overtime) on

Video of Ramsey yodeling at Walmart first went viral in early April. After the Internet fell in love with him, Ramsey appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," sang at the Grand Ole Opry and signed a record deal in Nashville.

