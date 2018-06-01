Traina Thoughts: NBA Players, Other Athletes Couldn't Believe What They Saw From J.R. Smith, Refs

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

NBA players, other athletes go crazy after insane Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

By Jimmy Traina
June 01, 2018

1. Everybody knows what happened in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. There's no need to rehash. Let's just take a look at how NBA players and athletes from other sports responded to J.R. Smith's mind-boggling blunder and the refs making one of the most controversial calls you'll ever see.

2. It's so self-serving to post my own tweets here, but people seemed to enjoy this one.

3. Lost in all in the insanity last night wasn't LeBron James's 51 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. It was the fact that he rocked SUIT SHORTS!

4. My colleague, Eric Single has the most perfect summary of the Spelling Bee.

5. ESPN higher ups were reportedly very nervous that some of their talent would tweet about the Roseanne Barr debacle from earlier this week.

6. David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld talked about meeeting Joey Votto on an episode of Letterman's new Netflix show.

However, the Reds first baseman had a totally different recollection of the events.

7. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast is an interview with ESPN business reporter, Darren Rovell. The controversial Twitter figure pulled no punches while discussing all sorts of topics about the social media service, including why he blocks so many people, whether he thinks he can unplug from Twitter, whether he has a staff helping him with his tweets, what his set up is while watching games, his Twitter feuds and regrets, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

8. RANDOM CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Season 2 of Curb with Jason Alexander and Julia-Louis Dreyfus was maybe the best ever, mostly because of the interaction between Larry and Alexander.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: LeBron James does not deserve J.R. Smith.

