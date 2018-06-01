1. Everybody knows what happened in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. There's no need to rehash. Let's just take a look at how NBA players and athletes from other sports responded to J.R. Smith's mind-boggling blunder and the refs making one of the most controversial calls you'll ever see.

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

A lot of mistakes were made but someone should apologize to the #cavs for how the last 2 minutes & overtime were officiated #CavsVsWarriors #nbafinals2018 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) June 1, 2018

Did he think they were up one????? — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 1, 2018

Cavs locker room live 😂 pic.twitter.com/meDn5Ez6Lp — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 1, 2018

That henny.. — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) June 1, 2018

He didn’t know the score 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 1, 2018

So nobody else saw JR say “I thought we were up” at the end of regulation?? Lmao — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 1, 2018

JR tho 🌾👀🌾 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) June 1, 2018

Great teaching moment for young athletes...the little things matter — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 1, 2018

Instant replay is bad for N.B.A Call what you see



Cleveland got rob #TTBOW — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) June 1, 2018

I thought the only way you can change a charge call was if someone was in or out of the charge circle — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 1, 2018

refs win in 6...bet — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 1, 2018

Maaaan I stayed up to watch the refs win a game in the finals? Come on NBA... #LetEmPlay — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) June 1, 2018

Now the nba got challenges? Never heard of it!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 1, 2018

The refs shifted the momentum crazy! — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) June 1, 2018

I thought the finals was made up of the best Ref crew?! They gotta bring Crawford outta retirement — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) June 1, 2018

FIXED! 🗣 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) June 1, 2018

When Lebron sees JR smith in locker room pic.twitter.com/xjoxLIgKYW — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 1, 2018

Somebody must a called take backs... — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) June 1, 2018

JR??!!!!!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 1, 2018

That play was equivalent to a running back running out of bounds when the team is trying to run the clock out when the other team has no timeouts. Lol. #finals — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 1, 2018

2. It's so self-serving to post my own tweets here, but people seemed to enjoy this one.

Instant replay of JR Smith and LeBron in the closing seconds of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8qYCv7mBQf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2018

3. Lost in all in the insanity last night wasn't LeBron James's 51 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. It was the fact that he rocked SUIT SHORTS!

LeBron arrived with suit shorts. SUIT SHORTS! pic.twitter.com/ukjdh0g0Bs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 31, 2018

Lebron abruptly ends his press conference because the media was being stupid...stands up to walk out but first adjusts his ridiculous suit shorts. What a night pic.twitter.com/pWm0AYlu0H — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 1, 2018

- Rocking a suit with shorts above the knees.

- Intense focus with sunglasses inside Oracle Arena.

- Rocking a leather purse with church high socks



LeBron dropping 50 tonight.



Final score: Warriors 126 Cavs 87 pic.twitter.com/0ktzLzX96t — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) May 31, 2018

When my grandchild asks me to describe LeBron to him/her in 30 years, I'm gonna tell him/her that he's that dude that would casually drop 50 points on your head in the NBA finals & then walk off the court wearing suit shorts while clutching his man purse. pic.twitter.com/QQ8lRboGmg — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

4. My colleague, Eric Single has the most perfect summary of the Spelling Bee.

Spelling Bee flexes, ranked:

1. Asking for the language of origin by saying “This is ______, isn’t it?”

2. Not asking for any info

3. Hitting losing spellers with the John Calipari extended postgame handshake

4. Nodding in approval from your seat when someone gets a word right — Eric Single (@Eric_Single) June 1, 2018

5. ESPN higher ups were reportedly very nervous that some of their talent would tweet about the Roseanne Barr debacle from earlier this week.

6. David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld talked about meeeting Joey Votto on an episode of Letterman's new Netflix show.

Two solid minutes of Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman discussing their interactions with Joey Votto.



(Can you imagine if Votto was just randomly watching this on Netflix one day. Had to be surreal.) pic.twitter.com/ukGxeph5aA — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 31, 2018

However, the Reds first baseman had a totally different recollection of the events.

I asked Joey Votto about @JerrySeinfeld and David Letterman trading Joey Votto stories on Letterman's @netflix show. His response (and I'm not kidding, this is really what he said, he is likely kidding, though): pic.twitter.com/yZoptXpn0z — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) May 31, 2018

7. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast is an interview with ESPN business reporter, Darren Rovell. The controversial Twitter figure pulled no punches while discussing all sorts of topics about the social media service, including why he blocks so many people, whether he thinks he can unplug from Twitter, whether he has a staff helping him with his tweets, what his set up is while watching games, his Twitter feuds and regrets, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

8. RANDOM CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Season 2 of Curb with Jason Alexander and Julia-Louis Dreyfus was maybe the best ever, mostly because of the interaction between Larry and Alexander.

IN CLOSING: LeBron James does not deserve J.R. Smith.