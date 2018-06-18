Monday’s Hot Clicks: Two Lessons in Why You Shouldn’t Run on the Field

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
June 18, 2018

Lesson learned

Two fans in two different countries learned the hard way this weekend why you don’t run on the field. 

First there was the guy who took off his pants and shoes and ran out on the field during Saturday night’s BC Lions-Montreal Alouettes CFL game. Lions defensive back Marcell Young leveled the intruder with a big tackle. 

These photos of the tackle might be even better than the videos.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The fan should consider himself lucky, though. Not only did he escape without any major injuries (just a cut on his foot), he was only banned from the stadium for a year

Then on Sunday, an Arkansas fan got a little antsy during a rain delay at the College World Series in Omaha and leaped over the outfield fence. Unlike our Canadian friend, the Arkansan looked sluggish and was unable to evade the security staffer who dropped him with a well-executed spear.

You think this is a big deal in Iceland?

Iceland is—by far—the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup. With under 350,000 residents, the country is nearly four times smaller than Trinidad & Tobago, which qualified for the 2006 World Cup. The small island country has tons of support from underdog lovers around the world, but it’s nothing compared to how people are reacting back home. Of all the people watching TV during the team’s opening match against Argentina, only 0.4% were watching something other than the game. 

As incredible as that is, it still pales in comparison to the audience for Iceland’s 2016 European Championships round of 16 match, when the Vikings shocked England and 99.8% of TVs were tuned to the game.

Fight fire with fire

The South Korean national team is upset with Sweden’s manager after he was caught spying on the Koreans’ practice. But South Korea manager Shin Tae-young had a clever solution. Shin took advantage of the stereotype that Europeans can’t tell Asian people apart and had his players swap jerseys during subsequent practices. 

“We switched them around because we didn’t want to show our opponents everything and to try and confuse them,” Shin told reporters. “They might know a few of our players but it is very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians and that’s why we did that.”

Bits & Pieces

Fans in Mexico City cheered so hard for Chucky Lozano’s goal that they caused a micro earthquake. ... A tornado over water covered this Chinese town in sea creatures. ... Jimmy Kimmel challenged Ted Cruz to a basketball game and lost. ... Michael Jackson’s elephant escaped its pen at a Florida zoo. ... Some guy tried on a pair of work gloves at a hardware store and lost his wedding ring on the inside. ... This is a good explanation of the roster oddities created by a suspended baseball game.

What’s the Swiss equivalent of this?

I don’t want to know what this is 

A good thread by Josh McCown

(Click through to see the whole thing.)

The other World Cup

No one else makes this play

Chills

Michael Jackson on an 18th century barrel organ

This guy was in spitting distance of a tornado and acted like it was no big deal

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)