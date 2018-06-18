Lesson learned

Two fans in two different countries learned the hard way this weekend why you don’t run on the field.

First there was the guy who took off his pants and shoes and ran out on the field during Saturday night’s BC Lions-Montreal Alouettes CFL game. Lions defensive back Marcell Young leveled the intruder with a big tackle.

Hit of the night and reason not to streak or possibly drink at a BC Lions game! pic.twitter.com/vtnNx8sGWm — Jaden S (@Jadenfootball21) June 17, 2018

These photos of the tackle might be even better than the videos.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The fan should consider himself lucky, though. Not only did he escape without any major injuries (just a cut on his foot), he was only banned from the stadium for a year.

Then on Sunday, an Arkansas fan got a little antsy during a rain delay at the College World Series in Omaha and leaped over the outfield fence. Unlike our Canadian friend, the Arkansan looked sluggish and was unable to evade the security staffer who dropped him with a well-executed spear.

You think this is a big deal in Iceland?

Iceland is—by far—the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup. With under 350,000 residents, the country is nearly four times smaller than Trinidad & Tobago, which qualified for the 2006 World Cup. The small island country has tons of support from underdog lovers around the world, but it’s nothing compared to how people are reacting back home. Of all the people watching TV during the team’s opening match against Argentina, only 0.4% were watching something other than the game.

99,6% of all people in Iceland watching TV during #ARGISL at @FIFAWorldCup were watching the match. That is some statistic. #fyririsland https://t.co/w8WNGpDoi9 — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 18, 2018

As incredible as that is, it still pales in comparison to the audience for Iceland’s 2016 European Championships round of 16 match, when the Vikings shocked England and 99.8% of TVs were tuned to the game.

Fight fire with fire

The South Korean national team is upset with Sweden’s manager after he was caught spying on the Koreans’ practice. But South Korea manager Shin Tae-young had a clever solution. Shin took advantage of the stereotype that Europeans can’t tell Asian people apart and had his players swap jerseys during subsequent practices.

“We switched them around because we didn’t want to show our opponents everything and to try and confuse them,” Shin told reporters. “They might know a few of our players but it is very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians and that’s why we did that.”

Bits & Pieces

Fans in Mexico City cheered so hard for Chucky Lozano’s goal that they caused a micro earthquake. ... A tornado over water covered this Chinese town in sea creatures. ... Jimmy Kimmel challenged Ted Cruz to a basketball game and lost. ... Michael Jackson’s elephant escaped its pen at a Florida zoo. ... Some guy tried on a pair of work gloves at a hardware store and lost his wedding ring on the inside. ... This is a good explanation of the roster oddities created by a suspended baseball game.

What’s the Swiss equivalent of this?

hell yes i love football. my favourite player is, uhhhh *squints* pic.twitter.com/2svjiVhwiT — abdullah 🇪🇬🇮🇷 (@AhmedinhoJr) June 17, 2018

I don’t want to know what this is

Absolutely terrifying pic.twitter.com/HSDhUXDKfP — Crypto Dan Boeckner (@DanBoeckner) June 15, 2018

A good thread by Josh McCown

Just got through standing in line at the grocery store. As the clerk scanned items and passed them to the young man to bag they began to pile up because he wasn’t bagging them as quickly as the clerked preferred. — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

(Click through to see the whole thing.)

The other World Cup

WATCH: The mouth-watering World Cup of sausage. See more of this week's top stories here: https://t.co/rQhxoMVrGL via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/TQ595FRRbx — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 18, 2018

No one else makes this play

If the ball's hit in the air, @BillyHamilton's always got a chance.#statcast gave Hamilton just a 2% probability of making this 5-star catch, but the @Reds CF got there anyway to tie for the lowest-probability grab of the season! pic.twitter.com/joKQuP3tMV — #Statcast (@statcast) June 17, 2018

Chills

There is no better call in sports than the Mexican soccer goal on Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/IjrcEXeeeN — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) June 17, 2018

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Michael Jackson on an 18th century barrel organ

This guy was in spitting distance of a tornado and acted like it was no big deal

A good song

