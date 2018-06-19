Traina Thoughts: ESPN's Tony Reali Talks About Losing a Child and Grief in Powerful Monologue

"Around the Horn" host Tony Reali spoke powerfully about grieving after a devastating loss.

By Jimmy Traina
June 19, 2018

1. If you do one thing today, take 94 seconds and watch the emotional speech that Tony Reali gave yesterday on recently losing a child. It's raw and hard to get through, but it's unbelievably important for many reasons.

The Around the Horn host was expecting twins earlier this month. Moments before childbirth, one of the babies, his son Amadeo, passed. Reali appaered briefly on Around the Horn on Monday to share his feelings on humanity and grieving and what's going on in this country.

Reali had shared the story of what he was going through via Twitter a day earlier -- Father's Day.

2. This is a very good stat. 

3. "DC Examiner" and NBC Washington reporter, Kelly Cohen, was covering a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday when she found out Capitals coach Barry Trotz, who just won a Stanley Cup, resigned. Watch her reaction in the background.

4. Here's the least-suprising story of the day.

5. ESPN announced Tuesday the 16 athletes who will appear in its upcoming "Body Issue." Here is the list:

Saquon Barkley
Sue Bird
Megan Rapinoe
Tori Bowie
Lauren Chamberlain
Jessie Diggins
Crystal Dunn
Charlotte Flair
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Dallas Keuchel
Greg Norman
Yasiel Puig
Adam Rippon
Jerry Rice
Breanna Stewart
Karl-Anthony Towns

6. SI NBA writer and host of the "Open Floor" podcast, Ben Golliver, plugged the latest SI Media Podcast way better than I could.

You can listen to SI's Lee Jenkins talk about his writing process, Kevin Durant's different personality and LeBron James's upcoming decision below or download the SI Media Podcast on iTunes.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: With sports betting now legal in New Jersey, let's remember the time Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon took a trip to Atlantic City.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Think the Super Bowl is big in the U.S.? Well, 99.6 percent of homes in Iceland were tuned into their team's World Cup match on Saturday.

