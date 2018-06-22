Mario Tennis Aces is an addictive, fast-paced riff on a country club staple. The best part? The special shots. Here's a ranking of the best and worst.
Mario is back between the baselines with Mario Tennis Aces, an addictive, fast-paced riff on a country club staple. Tennis buffs will appreciate the volleys and drop shots, while casual fans will fall for the characters and variety of gameplay, particularly the special shots.
These shots—a range of powerful, character-specific strikes—are a treat to watch. So much so that we decided to rank each and everyone of them for the base characters in the game. From Toad to Chain Chomp, find all the shots below.
16. Toad
15. Mario
14. Daisy
13. Bowser
12. Luigi
11. Chain Chomp
10. Wario
9. Spike
8. Donkey Kong
7. Peach
6. Yoshi
5. Toadette
4. Bowser Jr.
3. Rosalina
2. Waluigi