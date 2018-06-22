Mario Tennis Aces: Ranking the Fantastic, Frenetic—and Sometimes Psychedelic—Super Shots

Mario Tennis Aces is an addictive, fast-paced riff on a country club staple. The best part? The special shots. Here's a ranking of the best and worst.

June 22, 2018

Mario is back between the baselines with Mario Tennis Aces, an addictive, fast-paced riff on a country club staple. Tennis buffs will appreciate the volleys and drop shots, while casual fans will fall for the characters and variety of gameplay, particularly the special shots.

These shots—a range of powerful, character-specific strikes—are a treat to watch. So much so that we decided to rank each and everyone of them for the base characters in the game. From Toad to Chain Chomp, find all the shots below.

16. Toad

 

15. Mario

 

14. Daisy

 

13. Bowser

 

12. Luigi

 

11. Chain Chomp

 

 

10. Wario

 

9. Spike  

 

8. Donkey Kong 

 

7. Peach

 

6. Yoshi

 

5. Toadette

 

4. Bowser Jr. 

 

3. Rosalina  

 

2. Waluigi  

 

1. Boo

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)