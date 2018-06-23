The Oscar goes to...

Neymar! The Brazilian star is a magician with the ball but is widely mocked, as he should be, for pulling crap like this. Brazil beat Costa Rica but Neymar’s actions remain a lightning rod, writes Jonathan Wilson.

Lot to unpack in this sequence

First, a Serbian player gets smoked in the face with a rocket. Then, his teammate dove out of the way of another rocket, allowing a goal.

Is Hanley involved?

ABC News investigative journalist Michele McPhee dropped a baseball bombshell on Friday: Hanley Ramirez is "being eyed" in a federal and state investigation into drug trafficking.

Give him the mound!

This adorable Reds fan refused to throw out the first pitch from anywhere but the mound. He ultimately won and it was amazing.

Jameis update

In other legal news, a former Vandy football player said he wasn’t with Jameis Winston on the night Winston allegedly assaulted an Uber driver. Winston claimed he was not alone but instead riding with friends. ICYMI: The NFL plans to suspended Winston for three games this season.

Swimsuit rookie Kate Wasley

Get to know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Kate Wasley! 💙 https://t.co/2ffXoer5dJ pic.twitter.com/0ljM4C8FZD — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) June 22, 2018

I’m obsessed with this account

Hugh and the bunnies, Playboy 1950. See more photos: https://t.co/lTj6ezXZhJ pic.twitter.com/DLl5lrJR10 — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) June 23, 2018

So simple

Tag your travel buddy! ✈️❤️ @ilwolhongdam A post shared by Tattoos (@tattooinkspiration) on May 5, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

63 days until college football

From last night...



Wife: "Oh no — is this Canadian football?"



Me: "Yes."



Wife: "This is the point every summer when I know you are desperate..."



Me: pic.twitter.com/czhI2FCMRn — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) June 23, 2018

Odds and Ends

Bruce Bowen called out Kawhi Leonard for "excuses" ... This is wild: Bill Gates donated $4 million to create bio-engineered mosquitoes to wipe out malaria ... Predicting AL All-Star Game starters ... Predicting NL All-Star Game starters ... Post-draft odds to land LeBron ... The Oregon Webfoots and other awesome defunct college football nicknames ... Bored at work? Alaska’s Bear Cam is back!

Donovan in the 91st

Saturday is the eighth anniversary of Landon Donovan’s goal in the 91st minute vs. Algeria sent the United States into the Round of 16.

I’m 29 years old and can’t do this

you're never too young to develop handles 👌



(via @ShotsZeke) pic.twitter.com/ovxWe1moBr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 23, 2018

Stuck between cows

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.