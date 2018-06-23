Weekend Hot Clicks: Diving Into Some World Cup Happenings and a Baseball Bombshell

In this weekend's Hot Clicks, Neymar deserves an Oscar, unpacking a unique Serbian World Cup sequence and a baseball bombshell.

By Andrew Doughty
June 23, 2018

The Oscar goes to...

Neymar! The Brazilian star is a magician with the ball but is widely mocked, as he should be, for pulling crap like this. Brazil beat Costa Rica but Neymar’s actions remain a lightning rod, writes Jonathan Wilson.

Lot to unpack in this sequence

First, a Serbian player gets smoked in the face with a rocket. Then, his teammate dove out of the way of another rocket, allowing a goal.

Is Hanley involved?

ABC News investigative journalist Michele McPhee dropped a baseball bombshell on Friday: Hanley Ramirez is "being eyed" in a federal and state investigation into drug trafficking.

Give him the mound!

This adorable Reds fan refused to throw out the first pitch from anywhere but the mound. He ultimately won and it was amazing.

Jameis update

In other legal news, a former Vandy football player said he wasn’t with Jameis Winston on the night Winston allegedly assaulted an Uber driver. Winston claimed he was not alone but instead riding with friends. ICYMI: The NFL plans to suspended Winston for three games this season.

Swimsuit rookie Kate Wasley

I’m obsessed with this account

So simple

Tag your travel buddy! ✈️❤️ @ilwolhongdam

A post shared by Tattoos (@tattooinkspiration) on

63 days until college football

Odds and Ends

Bruce Bowen called out Kawhi Leonard for "excuses" ... This is wild: Bill Gates donated $4 million to create bio-engineered mosquitoes to wipe out malaria ... Predicting AL All-Star Game starters ... Predicting NL All-Star Game starters ... Post-draft odds to land LeBron ... The Oregon Webfoots and other awesome defunct college football nicknames ... Bored at work? Alaska’s Bear Cam is back!

Donovan in the 91st

Saturday is the eighth anniversary of Landon Donovan’s goal in the 91st minute vs. Algeria sent the United States into the Round of 16.

I’m 29 years old and can’t do this

Stuck between cows

