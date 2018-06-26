Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Bill Russell's Middle Finger Deserves Its Own NBA Award

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Jon Tayler
June 26, 2018

Bill Russell's bird is the word

The NBA Awards were on Monday night, taking place a timely [checks calendar] two months after the conclusion of the regular season. Trophies were handed out, mild laughs were had courtesy emcee Anthony Anderson, and Rudy Gobert was dressed like a giant highlighter. The true highlight though, came from the crowd during the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to Oscar Robertson, courtesy of fellow Hall of Famer Bill Russell, to spherical pundit Charles Barkley, who was on stage to hand out the honor to Roberton.

Yep, that's Russell giving a firm New York salute to Barkley. That's apparently just how the two roll.

It's cool, Bill; plenty of the rest of us feel the same way.

NBA pettiness never sleeps

Call him Donovan Mitchelll, because he earned an extra L on Monday.

The Grichuk who stole Christmas

I feel no shame over that headline, nor should I.

Persian on Persian violence at the World Cup

We were *thisclose* to some teammate fisticuffsmanship.

Better luck in 2022, Iran

Odds and Ends

Want to know how Nigeria's excellent World Cup kit came to be? Our Grant Wahl has the answer ... Monday's World Cup action saw some controversial replay decisions via the new Virtual Assistant Referee system ... Ex-Pacer Paul George was none too happy about friend and former teammate Lance Stephenson getting cut by Indiana ... Speaking of PG, his offseason and career will be the subject of a three-part ESPN documentary starting Tuesday ... Ex-Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant is the latest former professional athlete to try his hand at American Ninja Warrior ... The families of Steph Curry and Chris Paul faced off on Family Feud ... The NFL won't let a Chiefs lineman with a medical degree put "M.D." on the back of his jersey.

Long live China Klay

Never give up on your dreams

Never give up on your dreams, Part 2

And always follow your idols

It's Tuesday, folks

Have a good one.

Email jon.tayler@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)