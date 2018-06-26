Bill Russell's bird is the word

The NBA Awards were on Monday night, taking place a timely [checks calendar] two months after the conclusion of the regular season. Trophies were handed out, mild laughs were had courtesy emcee Anthony Anderson, and Rudy Gobert was dressed like a giant highlighter. The true highlight though, came from the crowd during the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to Oscar Robertson, courtesy of fellow Hall of Famer Bill Russell, to spherical pundit Charles Barkley, who was on stage to hand out the honor to Roberton.

BILL RUSSELL IS THE TRUE GOAT pic.twitter.com/KaQu6OgzJU — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 26, 2018

Yep, that's Russell giving a firm New York salute to Barkley. That's apparently just how the two roll.

Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018

It's cool, Bill; plenty of the rest of us feel the same way.

NBA pettiness never sleeps

Look what this man rolled up in 👀 🕷#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/U4BFF5gvun — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 25, 2018

Call him Donovan Mitchelll, because he earned an extra L on Monday.

The Grichuk who stole Christmas

Shut it down. Ladies and gents, we have your catch of the year. #WOW pic.twitter.com/Fwvfr0rvMi — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2018

I feel no shame over that headline, nor should I.

Persian on Persian violence at the World Cup

Uh... guys. You're on the same team pic.twitter.com/ERQAN40SnG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

We were *thisclose* to some teammate fisticuffsmanship.

Better luck in 2022, Iran

Portugal was THIS close to getting knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. 😳 pic.twitter.com/y8KxYTvoiG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Odds and Ends

Want to know how Nigeria's excellent World Cup kit came to be? Our Grant Wahl has the answer ... Monday's World Cup action saw some controversial replay decisions via the new Virtual Assistant Referee system ... Ex-Pacer Paul George was none too happy about friend and former teammate Lance Stephenson getting cut by Indiana ... Speaking of PG, his offseason and career will be the subject of a three-part ESPN documentary starting Tuesday ... Ex-Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant is the latest former professional athlete to try his hand at American Ninja Warrior ... The families of Steph Curry and Chris Paul faced off on Family Feud ... The NFL won't let a Chiefs lineman with a medical degree put "M.D." on the back of his jersey.

Long live China Klay

China Klay is back



Peep the dance moves 😂(via KlayVibes/IG) pic.twitter.com/unFg9g5x0O — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 25, 2018

Never give up on your dreams

Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand ran away from home, grew up homeless, and slept outside his local team's football stadium. People gave him change because they thought he was a beggar. Tonight he's just saved a penalty against Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) June 25, 2018

Never give up on your dreams, Part 2

Parkour trash panda climbs around the baffle, hangs from the birdfeeder, then unscrews the bottom with her hind feet to dump out the seeds 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Y8RXz6g0xH — 🦝 Kurt Kohlstedt 🦝 (@KurtKohlstedt) June 25, 2018

And always follow your idols

Dellin Betances doing his best Gary Sheffield impersonation 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yjl4KNomWW — Josh Handszer (@joshhandszer) June 26, 2018

It's Tuesday, folks

Have a good one.

Email jon.tayler@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.