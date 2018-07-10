Traina Thoughts: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mom Steals Show During Their 'Good Morning America' Appearance

Rhona Wise/Getty Images

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's mom reveals funny meaning behind his nickname, 'Dewey.'

By Jimmy Traina
July 10, 2018

1. Can you smellllllllllll ... what Dewey .... is cookin!?

The Rock may be one of the coolest people on the planet, but even he's not immune from getting embarrassed by his mom.

Dwayne Johnson was on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning America and his mother was in the audience. Michael Strahan revealed that The Rock was called "Dewey," as a kid, which prompted Robin Roberts to ask Mrs. Johnson why she gave her son that nickname. Watch the video to see how she made her baby boy squirm.

One interesting tidbit from The Rock's appearance on GMA was the revelation that his 16-year-old daughter Simone wants to be a WWE superstar. The Rock said he loved the idea and that she'd be a champion one day, but it was Mrs. Johnson who once again stole the show, saying her granddaughter, "Will lay the smack down."

2. Speaking of wrestling, San Francisco Giants teammates Derek Holland and Hunter Pence channeled their inner WWE superstars and cut an intense promo to beg fans to vote Brandon Belt into the All-Star Game. 

3. It seems enough time has passed since Game 1 of the NBA Finals that J.R.Smith is now comfortable making fun of himself for his shocking gaffe. I'm sure Cavs fans are thrilled with this Instagram post.

4. Yes, Blake Griffin has dated many beautiful women, but he is not Ben Simmons.

Twitter

5. Let's just say Gordon Hayward's baby reveal yesterday was not exactly filled with excitement and joy.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with legendary wrestling manager, promoter, booker, announcer and all-around character Jim Cornette. The man who pulls no punches whatsoever was in the WWE from 1993 to 2005 and sheds light on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon. He also discusses the issues he has with pro wrestling today, which gimmick he hated that ended up working the best, whether he thinks the WWE will be in good hands when Stephanie McMahon and Triple H take over, the problem WWE has with Roman Reigns, what he thinks of Ronda Rousey and much more. You can listen below or on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "DUETS" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Justin Timberlake and Beyonce team up for a Motown classic.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Even I think the Yankees trading for Manny Machado would be overkill.

