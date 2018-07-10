But he did catch it

Half the country was already bound to despise President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, no matter who it was. Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s take on the Dez Bryant non-catch is proof of that.

Speaking at Marquette Law School in Milwaukee in 2015, Kavanaugh used the example of the controversial Bryant play three months earlier to make a point about the roles of the three branches of government.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Kavanaugh, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C., circuit, said separation of powers controversies between the executive, legislative and judicial branches could be made smoother when "the rules of the road are set before time." And, to make his point, he brought up the NFL playoff game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys after officials overruled receiver Dez Bryant's catch. "It's better when the rules governing a catch are set forth before Dez Bryant falls to the ground," Kavanaugh said. "Because the rule said, that was it. If we can do it in the NFL, we can do it here as well."

Essentially, Kavanaugh is saying that the play wasn’t a catch because the rules dictating what a catch is had been decided upon before the referee went under the hood. (At least I think that’s what he’s saying. There’s a reason I’m a sportswriter and not a lawyer.) Since the NFL has since changed its definition of a catch, does Kavanaugh now believe that Bryant caught it? I guess we’ll have to wait until his confirmation hearing.

A new twist on an old classic

Everyone knows that you have to chug your beer if you catch a baseball in it, but what if you just pick up the bouncing ball with your hand? This guy at last night’s Marlins game didn’t catch Starlin Castro’s game-tying home run on the fly, though he did end up with the ball. He then must have dunked the ball in the beer before chugging it because, sure, why not?

A true miracle

The rescue mission to free the 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave is finally complete after three days. All 13 people are out of the cave and safe.

Bits & Pieces

Here are the 100 best wildlife photos of the year. ... A California man crashed his car and ran back into the flaming vehicle to light a cigarette. He was charged with DUI. ... Garth Brooks will play the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium. ... This Irish soccer player signed a contract with a new club, left the team after nine days, signed with a new team and left that club after just three days. ... Kyle O’Quinn had some pretty harsh—but very accurate—words about leaving the Knicks. ... Here’s what you need to know before France and Belgium face off in the first World Cup semifinal this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. ... This is an interesting question about how betting lines could be impacted by fans in states with newly legal sports gambling betting on the home team.

Peep the headphones

Work goals

Mad respect to the dude watching "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" in the back of this LIVE news report. #scotuspick pic.twitter.com/mBSvCc7nYS — Yoni Lotan (@YoniTime) July 10, 2018

4518 32... hey, wait a second

okay, let’s put a positive spin on that tweet that’s been going around: what’s a credit card number, expiration date, and three-digit security code you have that other people don’t seem to understand — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) July 9, 2018

How’s the weather up there?

Georgetown got new, Patrick Ewing-sized chairs. 50% for the head coach’s comfort, 50% to make reporters feel small pic.twitter.com/WEaYDgP15W — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) July 9, 2018

But players need to stick to sports, right?

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was a HS classmate of Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill at Georgetown Prep, class of '83. Bidwill organized their classmates for a letter of support that will be sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.



The letter: pic.twitter.com/3m6gmXAN4J — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2018

I’m sold now

Adam Gase had us cracking up when he talked about Cutler’s potential in the broadcast booth. From the @AroundTheNFL podcast at the annual league meetings 👇 pic.twitter.com/nuJhB68yGn — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) July 10, 2018

Trick snaps > trick shots

Just a day at the park for Adam Jones

Just a reminder how far sports video games have come

A good song

