1. Kevin Durant made more than $26 million this past season. He won his second NBA title and claimed his second NBA Finals MVP award. You'd think he'd be content and have so many wonderful things to do with his time.

Instead, the man who got busted for using burner accounts to argue with people on social media continues to wade into comments sections to defend himself.

The latest case of this ridiculous practice has Durant beefing with a high school kid on Instagram over this post.

Durant told the 17-year-old behind the account to “go sweep your dorm room” before calling him a “middle school/knock off stephen a.” It didn't stop there, either. The Score has screencapped more of Durant's responses.

KD out here beefing a high schooler in the DMs. 😶

[Via Instagram/bucketscenter] pic.twitter.com/vnTdCJLlzu — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2018

I know Durant is a grown man who makes his own decisions, but someone on his PR/management team really needs to sit him down and tell him he's embarrassing himself with this. Go live your life and stop paying attention to social media.

(Cheap plug: SI's Lee Jenkins offered some very interesting insight into Durant's unique personality on a recent edition of the SI Media Podcast, which you can hear below.)

2. This is a very good tweet.

My mate has two tickets for the England vs Croatia semifinal game tomorrow. He didn't realise that it's going to be on the same day as his wedding, so he can't go. If you're interested and want to go instead of him, it's at St. Andrew's Church in Cambridge and her name is Sarah. — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) July 10, 2018

3. LeBron wants you to know he's very into his offseason workouts.

Instagram

4. Tim Tebow is supposedly dating a Miss Universe.

5. As always, the NBA and Adam Silver get it.

Adam Silver makes it clear that free agency will be moved up from midnight EST on July 1 to a more reasonable/TV friendly hour by next summer. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 11, 2018

6. You most likely know about the Astros' wacky win last night, but the fact that Alex Bregman has TWO walk-offs that haven't left the infield this season is why baseball is awesome.

Better play the infield in when @ABREG_1 has a chance for a #walkoff. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PUlNL43SvE — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2018

7. RANDOM "DUETS" VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Foo Fighters and Rick Astley team up for a very enjoyable Rick Roll.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: A new SI Media Podcast episode drops early Thursday morning with ESPN icon, Chris Berman. Hit the link right above this to subscribe.