1. While calling Thursday's Cardinals-Cubs game on ESPN, play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian made his feelings known about women who have bachelorette parties at baseball stadiums. While this is far from a major controversy, it was dumb for him to make those comments in this day and age. However, we were excited about the possiblity that this could've led to a heated moment with colleague, Jessica Mendoza, who called the game with Vasgersian, along with Alex Rodriguez.

Mendoza fought back a little bit, but, the situation didn't escalate the way we had hoped. Here was the exchange:

Vasgersian: Is there anything more obnoxious than the bachelorette party at the ballpark, by the way?

Mendoza: Why is it obnoxious?

Vasgersian: Congratulations, by the way, yeah, we're all very happy for you, la la la la.

Mendoza: Why is that obnoxious?

Vasgersian: It's such a "look at me thing." You're sitting behind like the bridal party–"Like, oh my god! We're getting married! Ehhhhh."

Mendoza: Woooow. Kind of harsh.

Of course, Mr. Personality, A-Rod could only guffaw and add an "I love it, Matt" throughout this back-and-forth–which you can see video of on TMZ.

Naturally, there was blowback to Vasgersian's remarks on Twitter, but we've yet to get the forced apology from Vasgersian, so stay tuned.

On a side note, I can think of many things more obnoxious than bachelorette parties at the ballpark, starting with the price of tickets, parking and concessions, but you'd never hear a broadcaster say that on national television.

2. I'll never forgive Brandon McCarthy for this.

This looks a bit like Derek Jeter, no? https://t.co/QtLEzmfXU2 — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) July 20, 2018

3. Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was all business while trying to get to know new teammate, Brad Hand, who was traded to Cleveland yesterday.

Do you play Mario Kart? https://t.co/N9TR4ENM6Z — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 19, 2018

4. Tom Brady has spent the past couple of days getting body shamed on the Internet.

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than visible abs https://t.co/489NWIUehe pic.twitter.com/jh5vqGlllX — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 20, 2018

Tom Brady’s got a little dad bod going on right now! Check it out for yourself and watch TMZ Sports on @FS1 at 9p PT #TMZ #TMZSports pic.twitter.com/Cd4hdFtnO1 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2018

So Tom Brady only eats nuts derived from the earth’s core, meat summoned from Olympus, water purified by moonbeams at NASA AND trains with a world class trainer and this is his vacation body? @Steelers win the Super Bowl this year... pic.twitter.com/Nxm3w8V4JU — Josh Macuga (@JoshMacuga) July 19, 2018

But Tommy is still living his best life.

5. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and then an interview with the NFL's Long brothers, Chris and Kyle. Kapler discussed many things, including his thoughts on MLB's ongoing bat flip controversy.

In addition, Kapler talked about how he deals with the Philadelphia media, how working at FOX/FS1 helped him prepare to deal with the media, what his daily routine is like, his managing philosophy and much more.

The Long brothers discussed their new Applebee's commercial, food, TV shows, their broadcasting aspirations and other random topics.

You can listen to the podcase below or download it on iTunes.

6. This is one hell of a stat regarding Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

#Reds Joey Votto has 6,563 career plate appearances.



He has never popped out to the catcher, pitcher, or first basemen. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) July 20, 2018

7. Eagles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles had the top-selling NFL jersey from March to May.

Best selling NFL player among all merchandise from March to May, according to the NFLPA, was Nick Foles. Here’s the top 50. pic.twitter.com/LNvKHvdxpm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2018

IN CLOSING: We are 49 days away from the first NFL game of the 2018 season.