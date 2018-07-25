1. Derek Jeter is a sore loser. And a terrible person to make a bet with.

The former Yankees shortstop was always known for his ferocious competitiveness on the field, but he wasn't much different off it, apparently.

Former teammate Phil Hughes shared this story about Jeter on the latest "Pardon My Take" podcast:

"He had this thing. He liked to do small little wagers every now and then. But he was such a competitor that if he lost, he would pay you pennies. So it would be like a hundred bucks on something stupid like a college football game that’s going on or something and if he lost, he would literally have a bag of pennines the next day. But it wasn’t a dollar. It was a hundred bucks. It’s a lot of pennies. He probably had to send someone to a bank and do a special request to pay you in pennies."

While we appreciate the fact that Jeter liked to engage in wagering (who knew?), the penny payout is just flat-out disrespectful.

2. I don't know if any NFL writers out there read Traina Thoughts, but I'd like to offer a public service annoucement. We're all excited for the start of training camps. We are all anxiously awaiting the upcoming NFL season. We all want football. We all need football. However, please be judicious in your Twitter updates. We don't need to know if a QB threw a pick in a random practice. We don't need to know if some wideout made a one-handed catch during a team scrimmage. And we certainly don't need videos like this.

Panthers beginning to arrive for the start of training camp at Wofford College. Practice begins Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/UZedTvoNRV — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) July 25, 2018

3. On the flip side, one thing NFL writers should do throughout training camp is provide us with updates on the rides players use to get to camp and drive around camp.

This is Cam Newton's newest toy to get around the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College. The franchise quarterback had somebody drive it up in his truck decked out in Auburn colors. pic.twitter.com/0rTHXw4g7E — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2018

Here's how Packers RB Ty Montgomery rolls into training camp. pic.twitter.com/LSYvY55m1W — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 24, 2018

4. Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez was forced to pitch in the 16th inning last night against the Phillies and things didn't go so well. He gave up a three-run homer to Trevor Plouffe and took the loss in a 7-4 defeat. After the game, though, Hernandez had a good laugh about it.

Welp..... I thought it’d help me in arbitration but...... it backfired! K bye! See ya tomorrow! #L — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) July 25, 2018

5. Yeah riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

Jon Gruden: If I can't get it done, I won't take Raiders' money https://t.co/i8u0fw7coO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2018

6. This should surprise no one, but Bill Belichick still has no interest in discussing why he benched Malcolm Butler in last year's Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick was in midseason form when fielding questions about why he didn't play Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/dee2wW0q4l — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 25, 2018

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vince McMahon appeared on David Letterman's show in 1989 and didn't seem like he wanted to be there at all.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: New SI Media Podcast drops first thing Thursday morning with Jenn Sterger. Click that link above to subscribe.