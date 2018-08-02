1. Can you feel it? Can you smell it? Football is in the air. We have our first fake game tonight when the Bears play the Ravens in the Hall of Fame game. And the new commercial for Madden NFL 19, which comes out next Friday, Aug. 10, has just dropped. The ad features a bevy of stars, including Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Chris Redd from Saturday Night Live, Lil Dicky, DeAndre Hopkins, Joel Embiid and Katie Nolan.

2. Speaking of ads, here's Phil Mickelson as you've never seen him before.

The dress shirt brand @MizzenAndMain is buying its first ever TV commercial today (on the Golf Channel) and its spot with spokesman Phil Mickelson will at least get people talking pic.twitter.com/4J2PDI6sVA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2018

3. The newest SI Media Podcast is out and it features two interviews. The show starts with Ken Rodgers, the Senior Coordinating Producer for HBO's Hard Knocks, which will air its first episode on Tuesday. Rodgers previews the upcoming sesaon starring the Cleveland Browns, talks about what is an isn't off limits, gives us the lowdown on the real story behind Baker Mayfield's RV, reveals how the show is put together each week and more. Following Rodgers, New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand comes on the podcast to discuss a variety of news stories including how the Les Moonves controversy could affect CBS Sports, Shams Charania joining The Athletic, the problem with Alex Rodriguez blasting Yu Darvish on "Sunday Night Football," the mass layoffs at the Daily News and the latest with Mike Francesa. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. Not only did college football Brett McMurphy break the Urban Meyer story yesterday, he also managed to have some fun at his former employer's expense. McMurphy was let go from ESPN more than a year ago, but the World Wide Leader couldn't avoid him yesterday -- although, they tried for a little bit -- when he was busy taking down one of the top coaches in college football.

Weird times: I was on @SportsCenter more today than my previous 5 years at ESPN — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 2, 2018

Yes! I had over 3 1/2 hours! https://t.co/SUaIHHSYVA — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 1, 2018

5. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard came off the DL yesterday after his bout with hand, foot and mouth disease. It was also one day after Yankees hurler J.A. Happ landed on the DL with the same affliction. This did not go unnoticed by Syndergaard.

The Trade no one predicted. https://t.co/ll4ucnUxDG — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 2, 2018

6. This is good Instagramming by Dodgers infielder, Kike Hernandez.

Woaahhh, that’s @briandozier! 😧 A post shared by Kike Hernández (@kikehndez) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:19am PDT

7. I love it so much when Jimmy Kimmel does this.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I'll take the Bears +2.5 tonight.