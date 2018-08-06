Was it worth it?

An Irish man (as you can tell from the shamrock tattoo on his ass) brought the fine European tradition of full nude streaking to North America on Saturday.

The exhibitionists’ friends later showed off the man’s clothes and promised to start a GoFundMe to get him bailed out.

Ran into friends of the streaker outside of Safeco. They showed us his clothes. He decided to streak on the spot. He and friends visiting from Ireland - and friends said they are starting #GoFundMe page to help bail him out! #Mariners #Streaker #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Vf8bSR6NYm — Shanel Pratap (@shanelpratap) August 5, 2018

But getting out of jail might not be the end of the streaker’s problems. He’s an Irish citizen but he lives in Vancouver, so he could be deported from Canada over the incident.

Update: according to my source with the King County Sheriff’s office, last night’s streaker is still incarcerated. Since he is an Irish national, he could now be deported. Charges are very serious. All this because I’m told his buddies bet him $80.. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 5, 2018

All that for $80? I hope it was at least at least American dollars—$80 Canadian is only $61 American.

Grills are so passé

Forget a grill—Odell Beckham went ahead and got diamonds implanted right in his teeth. Beckham’s dentist and jeweler collaborated to make a set of diamond-crusted veneers that ran OBJ about $5,000. And they’re totally permanent, so they’re not going anywhere unless Malcolm Jenkins knocks Beckham’s teeth out of his head.

Nooooo, not the poutine!

Turns out that trying to catch a baseball with poutine DOESN'T work.



Who knew? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HyOHGWMtBx — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 5, 2018

Tons and tons of Blue Jays fans came south of the border for this weekend’s series in Seattle, not just the streaker. Jays fans so outnumbered Seattle fans that Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales likened it to an unwelcome visitor taking “a dump on our dining room table.”

With so many Canadians in town, the M’s embraced Hoser stereotypes with this poutine-themed between innings entertainment. I have a feeling the Mariners knew exactly how this would end, with the sight of so much precious poutine spoiled on the outfield grass causing the assembled Canadians to recoil in disgust. It was the Jays who got the last laugh, though, taking three games out of four.

Bits & Pieces

This is a really interesting interview with veteran college football reporter Brett McMurphy about how he broke the Urban Meyer story on his Facebook page while still being paid by ESPN. ... The Russian government has tasked Steven Seagal with impoving ties between Russia and the United States. ... Terrell Owens worked out for a CFL team the day after his Hall of Fame induction. ... I thought this was interesting: An Australian rugby player spray paints his cleats because he doesn’t like promoting companies with unfair labor practices. ... Two elderly German men escaped their nursing home and went to a heavy metal festival. ... Let’s not talk about how the Yankees game ended last night.

Maybe the Browns will never get better

Browns 1st rounders, 2012-2016:



Trent Richardson: traded in 1 yr

Brandon Weeden: cut in 2 yrs

Barkevious Mingo: traded in 3 yrs

Justin Gilbert: traded in 2 yrs

Johnny Manziel: cut in 2 yrs

Danny Shelton: traded in 3 yrs

Cam Erving: traded in 2 yrs

Corey Coleman: traded in 2 yrs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 6, 2018

NBA season is closer than you think—place your bets

NBA seas wins



Atl 23.5

Bos 57.5

Brk 32.5

Cha 35.5

Chi 27.5

Cle 30.5

Dal 34.5

Den 47.5

Det 37.5

GS 62.5

Hou 54.5

Ind 47.5

LAC 35.5

LAL 48.5

Mem 34.5

Mia 41.5

Mil 46.5

Min 44.5

NO 45.5

NY 29.5

OKC 50.5

Orl 31.5

Phi 54.5

Phx 28.5

Prt 41.5

Sac 25.5

SA 43.5

Tor 54.5

Uth 48.5

Wsh 44.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 5, 2018

Bill Belichick smiling will never not be weird

Almost as weird as seeing him at a Halloween party

In honor of Randy Moss getting inducted into the HOF, I’m reposting this because this is the real reason he should be indicted.



Randy Moss once convinced Bill Belichick to attend a team Halloween party at a roller rink



pic.twitter.com/bte0BzHhrP — JT Clifton (@JT_SAR_Fball) August 4, 2018

Two incredible soccer goals from around the world

First, from Slovenia.

And here from South Africa.

We have a GOAL OF THE SEASON contender already in the #AbsaPrem ⚽🔥😲



Knox Mutizwa vs Maritzburg United 👏#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/YQjaeVdd9K — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 5, 2018

James Franklin shows his ass

No, literally.

Usually it takes until an embarrassing loss in Week 3 or 4 for James Franklin to show his metaphorical ass.

Francisco Lindor is unreal

No glove required. A post shared by #Glovework (@glovework) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

I don’t know if there’s a rapper I’d like to fight less than The Game

God bless Carlos Gomez

I love this almost as much as him apologizing to a water cooler.

Shoutout to the few dozen people in the crowd who were digging this

vampire weekends @oiab playing the seinfeld theme at lollapalooza last nite pic.twitter.com/B6n5FCp7gb — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 5, 2018

Putting out a fire with his boat

Holy crap

A good song

