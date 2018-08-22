This story isn’t for the faint of heart.
Athletes injure themselves outside the context of their sport all the time. Just yesterday the Angels put Justin Upton on the DL when he cut himself on a wine glass. But what happened to UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is so much worse. Unimaginably worse.
Mitchell—and there’s no way to soften this—tore open his scrotum with a power drill.
August 21, 2018
It’s probably the pain meds talking but Mitchell appears to be taking this all in stride. He at least did get his underwear replaced.
I’m good brotherman. Those were a good pair of boxers though so that sux— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) August 21, 2018
Yikes...😣 DM us your info, Bryce. We got you— MeUndies (@MeUndies) August 21, 2018
Football player with no femurs set to join Baylor
No Excuses: The Ricardo Benitez Story from Dominique Collins on Vimeo.
Ricardo Benitez, a high school football player in Texas with a rare medical condition that means he was born without femurs in either leg, has an offer to walk on at Baylor from head coach Matt Rhule. But until recently he couldn’t afford the tuition. A friend set up a GoFundMe, however, which raised $20,000 in less than two weeks.
Adam Jones goes way back with one Blue Jays rookie
Hey @D_Jansen31 why you gotta grow up on me!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jtxHWWgQXS— 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 21, 2018
When Orioles star Adam Jones was an 18-year-old rookie playing for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, he stayed with the Jansen family. Danny Jansen was nine at the time, now he’s 23 and a rookie catcher for the Blue Jays.
Jones and Jansen got a chance to catch up at home plate when the Orioles came to Toronto this week.
“It was cool,” Jansen told the Associated Press. “He hit me on the chest and said, ‘I’m proud of you, man. You made it.’ I’ll never forget it.”
Bits & Pieces
This is an absolutely harrowing story of a father and son trying to escape a wildfire in Montana. ... A man at an art museum in Portugal fell into an eight-foot-deep optical illusion. ... I miss when the internet was just things like Facebook groups trying to get people to blow wildfire smoke back across the Canadian border. ... The co-founder of the Big3 tried to start a rumor that Kobe Bryant was playing next year (definitely not to drum up investors!) but Kobe’s people quickly shot it down.
It’s tough being Tony Hawk
TSA agent (staring intently): I’m trying to figure out who you look like before checking your ID.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 21, 2018
Me: ok
TSA: that cyclist Armstrong!
Nearby agent: that ain’t Lance Armstrong
Me: he’s right
TSA: oh you look like that skateboarder (checks ID). Same last name too! Crazy!
Me: crazy
girl at restaurant: "Are you Tony Hawk?" me: "Yes." her: "Why?" I had no idea how to answer.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 26, 2009
Nice try
Poor Gamecocks....Ok lets see how long it takes to figure out the issue. A local Columbia SC business man wanted to give away side-by-side schedules to his Clemson and USC fan/customers ......after all College football is about to get startted pic.twitter.com/odZqNMl9e9— essoclub2 (@essoclub2) August 21, 2018
And that’s why you don’t call South Carolina "USC."
Old school throwbacks for the Devils
Our Heritage. ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/cXaflAb8X1— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 21, 2018
Greg Maddux could beat you however he wanted
Reminder: Greg Maddux once asked an umpire what pitch he should throw -- then threw it and struck out the batter (from Leo Mazzone's book): pic.twitter.com/1dXLKi8D41— R.J. Anderson (@r_j_anderson) August 21, 2018
I can’t keep this straight
The team that employs Terry Rozier, now also features Perry Dozier…— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 21, 2018
… who had an uncle Terry Dozier that played in the NBA. https://t.co/w43kuQpiiW
Baker Mayfield is going to be a star
John Dorsey had a special message at our Rookie Show: pic.twitter.com/HvFJBkF8kZ— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2018
Look at what you have to do when Aaron Donald isn’t practicing
Pocket presence on point 😂— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2018
(via @sarina / @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/aIvJU4AAMZ
Three equally impressive middle infield plays
GIVE @KOLTENWONG THE GOLD GLOVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/i2QJFUYv3r— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 22, 2018
Just give him the Gold Glove now. Wow, @NickAhmed13. pic.twitter.com/wDpuUwKVUE— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 22, 2018
I hope he can expense his dry cleaning
Best open to SC ever.. @KNegandhiESPN mud slide in a suit at Williamsport! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JQcRhdJtxk— Anthony Rizzo (@RizzoReport) August 21, 2018
Never a doubt. pic.twitter.com/HARv1gF0L8— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 21, 2018
One reason I couldn’t be a news reporter
The sprint from the Manafort courthouse after the verdict: guilty on 8 felony counts; hung jury on 10 counts. (No phones allowed in courthouse, so news comes via fleet feet.) pic.twitter.com/JDc8QyMBxs— melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) August 21, 2018
American Vandal, Season 2
A good song
