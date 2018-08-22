This story isn’t for the faint of heart

Getty Images

Athletes injure themselves outside the context of their sport all the time. Just yesterday the Angels put Justin Upton on the DL when he cut himself on a wine glass. But what happened to UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is so much worse. Unimaginably worse.

Mitchell—and there’s no way to soften this—tore open his scrotum with a power drill.

It’s probably the pain meds talking but Mitchell appears to be taking this all in stride. He at least did get his underwear replaced.

I’m good brotherman. Those were a good pair of boxers though so that sux — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) August 21, 2018

Yikes...😣 DM us your info, Bryce. We got you — MeUndies (@MeUndies) August 21, 2018

Football player with no femurs set to join Baylor

No Excuses: The Ricardo Benitez Story from Dominique Collins on Vimeo.

Ricardo Benitez, a high school football player in Texas with a rare medical condition that means he was born without femurs in either leg, has an offer to walk on at Baylor from head coach Matt Rhule. But until recently he couldn’t afford the tuition. A friend set up a GoFundMe, however, which raised $20,000 in less than two weeks.

Adam Jones goes way back with one Blue Jays rookie

Hey @D_Jansen31 why you gotta grow up on me!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jtxHWWgQXS — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 21, 2018

When Orioles star Adam Jones was an 18-year-old rookie playing for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, he stayed with the Jansen family. Danny Jansen was nine at the time, now he’s 23 and a rookie catcher for the Blue Jays.

Jones and Jansen got a chance to catch up at home plate when the Orioles came to Toronto this week.

“It was cool,” Jansen told the Associated Press. “He hit me on the chest and said, ‘I’m proud of you, man. You made it.’ I’ll never forget it.”

Bits & Pieces

This is an absolutely harrowing story of a father and son trying to escape a wildfire in Montana. ... A man at an art museum in Portugal fell into an eight-foot-deep optical illusion. ... I miss when the internet was just things like Facebook groups trying to get people to blow wildfire smoke back across the Canadian border. ... The co-founder of the Big3 tried to start a rumor that Kobe Bryant was playing next year (definitely not to drum up investors!) but Kobe’s people quickly shot it down.

It’s tough being Tony Hawk

TSA agent (staring intently): I’m trying to figure out who you look like before checking your ID.

Me: ok

TSA: that cyclist Armstrong!

Nearby agent: that ain’t Lance Armstrong

Me: he’s right

TSA: oh you look like that skateboarder (checks ID). Same last name too! Crazy!

Me: crazy — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 21, 2018

girl at restaurant: "Are you Tony Hawk?" me: "Yes." her: "Why?" I had no idea how to answer. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 26, 2009

Nice try

Poor Gamecocks....Ok lets see how long it takes to figure out the issue. A local Columbia SC business man wanted to give away side-by-side schedules to his Clemson and USC fan/customers ......after all College football is about to get startted pic.twitter.com/odZqNMl9e9 — essoclub2 (@essoclub2) August 21, 2018

And that’s why you don’t call South Carolina "USC."

Old school throwbacks for the Devils

Greg Maddux could beat you however he wanted

Reminder: Greg Maddux once asked an umpire what pitch he should throw -- then threw it and struck out the batter (from Leo Mazzone's book): pic.twitter.com/1dXLKi8D41 — R.J. Anderson (@r_j_anderson) August 21, 2018

I can’t keep this straight

The team that employs Terry Rozier, now also features Perry Dozier…



… who had an uncle Terry Dozier that played in the NBA. https://t.co/w43kuQpiiW — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield is going to be a star

John Dorsey had a special message at our Rookie Show: pic.twitter.com/HvFJBkF8kZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2018

Look at what you have to do when Aaron Donald isn’t practicing

Three equally impressive middle infield plays

How in the world? A post shared by #Glovework (@glovework) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT

Just give him the Gold Glove now. Wow, @NickAhmed13. pic.twitter.com/wDpuUwKVUE — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 22, 2018

I hope he can expense his dry cleaning

Best open to SC ever.. @KNegandhiESPN mud slide in a suit at Williamsport! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JQcRhdJtxk — Anthony Rizzo (@RizzoReport) August 21, 2018

One reason I couldn’t be a news reporter

The sprint from the Manafort courthouse after the verdict: guilty on 8 felony counts; hung jury on 10 counts. (No phones allowed in courthouse, so news comes via fleet feet.) pic.twitter.com/JDc8QyMBxs — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) August 21, 2018

American Vandal, Season 2

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.