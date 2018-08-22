Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: UFC Fighter Suffers Horrendous Groin Injury in Accident With Power Drill

This story isn’t for the faint of heart.

By Dan Gartland
August 22, 2018

This story isn’t for the faint of heart

Getty Images

Athletes injure themselves outside the context of their sport all the time. Just yesterday the Angels put Justin Upton on the DL when he cut himself on a wine glass. But what happened to UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is so much worse. Unimaginably worse. 

Mitchell—and there’s no way to soften this—tore open his scrotum with a power drill. 

It’s probably the pain meds talking but Mitchell appears to be taking this all in stride. He at least did get his underwear replaced.

Football player with no femurs set to join Baylor

No Excuses: The Ricardo Benitez Story from Dominique Collins on Vimeo.

Ricardo Benitez, a high school football player in Texas with a rare medical condition that means he was born without femurs in either leg, has an offer to walk on at Baylor from head coach Matt Rhule. But until recently he couldn’t afford the tuition. A friend set up a GoFundMe, however, which raised $20,000 in less than two weeks

Adam Jones goes way back with one Blue Jays rookie

When Orioles star Adam Jones was an 18-year-old rookie playing for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, he stayed with the Jansen family. Danny Jansen was nine at the time, now he’s 23 and a rookie catcher for the Blue Jays. 

Jones and Jansen got a chance to catch up at home plate when the Orioles came to Toronto this week. 

“It was cool,” Jansen told the Associated Press. “He hit me on the chest and said, ‘I’m proud of you, man. You made it.’ I’ll never forget it.”

Bits & Pieces

This is an absolutely harrowing story of a father and son trying to escape a wildfire in Montana. ... A man at an art museum in Portugal fell into an eight-foot-deep optical illusion. ... I miss when the internet was just things like Facebook groups trying to get people to blow wildfire smoke back across the Canadian border. ... The co-founder of the Big3 tried to start a rumor that Kobe Bryant was playing next year (definitely not to drum up investors!) but Kobe’s people quickly shot it down

It’s tough being Tony Hawk

Nice try

And that’s why you don’t call South Carolina "USC." 

Old school throwbacks for the Devils

Greg Maddux could beat you however he wanted

I can’t keep this straight

Baker Mayfield is going to be a star

Look at what you have to do when Aaron Donald isn’t practicing

Three equally impressive middle infield plays

How in the world?

A post shared by #Glovework (@glovework) on

I hope he can expense his dry cleaning

One reason I couldn’t be a news reporter

American Vandal, Season 2

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)