Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Alabama Baseball Team to Be Renamed Rocket City Trash Pandas

Minor league baseball team names have officially jumped the shark. 

By Dan Gartland
September 06, 2018

Minor league baseball team names have officially jumped the shark

When the Mobile Baybears, the Angels’ Double A affiliate, move north to suburban Huntsville, Alabama, in 2020, they’ll have a new name. 

Rocket City was the runaway favorite in fan voting for the regional identifier (with 67.4% of the vote), beating out North Alabama and Madison. It’s a nod to Huntsville’s home of NASA’s rocket-building operations. 

Fans were given 10 team nicknames to vote on as well, mostly with space references: Comet Jockeys, Moon Possums, Space Chimps, ThunderSharks, Trash Pandas, Army Ants, GloWorms, Lunartics, Puffy Head Bird Legs and Space Sloths.

The Trash Pandas nickname is also apparently a winking reference to the character Rocket Raccoon from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. 

“Our community is known for engineering, and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver—dedicated to the challenge at hand—as our local raccoons!” the description accompanying the name on the ballot read. 

I usually don’t have a huge problem with wacky minor league team names like the Hartford Yard Goats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies, but combining a gimmick nickname with a gimmick locator is a step too far for me. North Alabama Comet Jockeys would have been a totally acceptable name to me. 

Ohtani doesn’t need a healthy UCL to hit dingers

The Angels announced yesterday that two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been recommended for Tommy John surgery. It’s a massive bummer for everyone who enjoyed watching him hit and pitch like an All-Star at the same time. 

But the good news is that Ohtani can still swing the bat for now. He went out last night and hit two homers. 

Frazier fesses up

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has admitted to deceiving an umpire with a toy baseball, except he didn’t actually realize he had the wrong ball until he reached into his glove.

“It was one of those things where I think any third baseman or any player trying to win would do it,” Frazier told reporters. “If there is a ball in front of you, play it out. You do it with your dad or mom or buddy down the street.”

Bits & Pieces

Did you know you can make booze by chewing rice or corn and leaving it in a jar in your fridge? ... Nick Nolte still has that Hawaiian shirt from his infamous mug shot, only it doesn’t fit so great anymore. ... A Canadian man sued the government over failing to admit that Sasquatch is real, but a judge just threw the case out. ... A Colorado peach farmer will not remove his 9/11 truther message from his packaging even though it’s tanking his sales. 

Damian Lillard is a media reporter now

The only good thing the Orioles have done this year

Bring your lunch pail

Who’s the last guy you expected to be involved in the day’s strangest news story?

This is how NBA coaches should dress

Bravo

What does it say about us as a country that Australians are now growing the world’s best mullets?

Now that’s classy

Where does this rank among flips by Yankees shortstops at the Oakland Coliseum?

Dwayne Wade crashed a pickup game

The Falcons stepped their game up with this remix

Life on a Texas ranch with Sharks defenseman Brent Burns

Down goes the Ugandan prime minister!

Halloween 2 trailer

That’s one way to shut down a heckler

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)