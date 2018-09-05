Minor league baseball team names have officially jumped the shark

When the Mobile Baybears, the Angels’ Double A affiliate, move north to suburban Huntsville, Alabama, in 2020, they’ll have a new name.

Here is the big reveal of the baseball team coming to North Alabama. Rocket City Trash Pandas!!! pic.twitter.com/OAJf6sjXJ1 — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) September 6, 2018

Rocket City was the runaway favorite in fan voting for the regional identifier (with 67.4% of the vote), beating out North Alabama and Madison. It’s a nod to Huntsville’s home of NASA’s rocket-building operations.

Fans were given 10 team nicknames to vote on as well, mostly with space references: Comet Jockeys, Moon Possums, Space Chimps, ThunderSharks, Trash Pandas, Army Ants, GloWorms, Lunartics, Puffy Head Bird Legs and Space Sloths.

The Trash Pandas nickname is also apparently a winking reference to the character Rocket Raccoon from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

“Our community is known for engineering, and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver—dedicated to the challenge at hand—as our local raccoons!” the description accompanying the name on the ballot read.

I usually don’t have a huge problem with wacky minor league team names like the Hartford Yard Goats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies, but combining a gimmick nickname with a gimmick locator is a step too far for me. North Alabama Comet Jockeys would have been a totally acceptable name to me.

Ohtani doesn’t need a healthy UCL to hit dingers

The Angels announced yesterday that two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been recommended for Tommy John surgery. It’s a massive bummer for everyone who enjoyed watching him hit and pitch like an All-Star at the same time.

But the good news is that Ohtani can still swing the bat for now. He went out last night and hit two homers.

Frazier fesses up

"It's Hollywood, sometimes you have to act out a little bit"@FlavaFraz21 breaks down how he tricked an umpire with a rubber ball, and how he thought about giving it to Jacob deGrom to pitch pic.twitter.com/CFokpzPZER — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 5, 2018

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has admitted to deceiving an umpire with a toy baseball, except he didn’t actually realize he had the wrong ball until he reached into his glove.

“It was one of those things where I think any third baseman or any player trying to win would do it,” Frazier told reporters. “If there is a ball in front of you, play it out. You do it with your dad or mom or buddy down the street.”

Bits & Pieces

Did you know you can make booze by chewing rice or corn and leaving it in a jar in your fridge? ... Nick Nolte still has that Hawaiian shirt from his infamous mug shot, only it doesn’t fit so great anymore. ... A Canadian man sued the government over failing to admit that Sasquatch is real, but a judge just threw the case out. ... A Colorado peach farmer will not remove his 9/11 truther message from his packaging even though it’s tanking his sales.

Damian Lillard is a media reporter now

Sources:Free Agent reporter @ChrisBHaynes reaches agreement w/yahoo sports as Senior NBA insider, Will help build their NBA team.More coming — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 5, 2018

The only good thing the Orioles have done this year

On Sept. 18, we'll recognize the 40th anniversary of @NFB_voice moving their headquarters to Baltimore and become the first American professional sports team to incorporate Braille lettering into our gameday uniforms when we host National Federation of the Blind Night at OPACY. pic.twitter.com/vU8ZDlXGOr — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 5, 2018

Bring your lunch pail

The Carolina Hurricanes just announced their training camp schedule and if this isn't the most hockey thing ever, I don't know what is pic.twitter.com/l7CDwhf5iJ — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) September 5, 2018

Who’s the last guy you expected to be involved in the day’s strangest news story?

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

This is how NBA coaches should dress

GO OFF KING pic.twitter.com/KSZmPJHsEP — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) September 6, 2018

Bravo

Pleased my headline/image combo got through pic.twitter.com/T654peazLk — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 4, 2018

What does it say about us as a country that Australians are now growing the world’s best mullets?

The only thing more impressive than @EDFLNews U18's leading goal kicker Lauchlan Gregson's century goal kicking season is his mullet!



Photo credit: Ellinbank DFL FB page pic.twitter.com/GztMZKya74 — GippslandFooty (@GippslandFooty) September 5, 2018

Now that’s classy

you've heard of jorts

are you ready for jairs pic.twitter.com/9PqmwRRfYK — ✿ Kara ⚧ (@Queer_Kara) September 5, 2018

Where does this rank among flips by Yankees shortstops at the Oakland Coliseum?

Adeiny Hechavarria makes one of the best defensive plays you will ever see 😱#YANKSonYES LIVE stream:https://t.co/440npDCzx2 pic.twitter.com/fIo0WT0gQM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 6, 2018

Dwayne Wade crashed a pickup game

The Falcons stepped their game up with this remix

Life on a Texas ranch with Sharks defenseman Brent Burns

Down goes the Ugandan prime minister!

Halloween 2 trailer

That’s one way to shut down a heckler

WATCH: A protester disrupts a House panel hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey before “auctioneer in residence” @USRepLong drowns her out #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/a7nPVpUn6b — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 5, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.