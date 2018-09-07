One California fisherman really didn’t want to go back to shore talking about the one that got away.

James Chamberland hooked a flounder off the coast of Dana Point and was thrilled that it was a big one. But the fish wasn’t so thrilled about being caught and jumped right off the hook.

For most fishermen, that would be the end of the story. The fish would go swimming back into the deep and the fisherman would cast his line again. But Chamberland must be wired a differently, because he jumped in after the fish and caught it with his arms. He even kept his grip while the fish was biting him.

Chamberland’s dinner must have been extra tasty that night knowing he literally captured his food with his own two hands.