1. After a year filled with controversy, Jemele Hill's final day at ESPN is today. She confirmed Friday morning that she's leaving the network after 12 years there.

Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about my job status. Today is my last day at ESPN.



More from me on closing one of the most special chapters in my life: pic.twitter.com/jReaH5sWhW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2018

Hill faced the ire of the White House last year over tweets calling Donald Trump a white supremacist and then faced the ire of ESPN after, again, on Twitter, suggesting people boycott Jerry Jones's advertisers.

People have a hard time separating Twitter from what actually airs on ESPN, and others don't want to separate it because it helps their agenda. Therefore, Hill became the face of the "ESPN is too political" nonsense narrative.

In the middle of all this Hill's show with Michael Smith, His and Hers, got turned into the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter and never worked out. I firmly believe if ESPN had left His and Hers alone, Hill and Smith would still be at the network, because that show had an audience.

Of course, most people can't be objective when it comes to Hill because she's become a pawn in the political game.

Personally, I think whether you like or dislike Hill, you have to give her credit for never once backing down, always sticking to her guns and doing things her way. There are not many people in sports media who can say that.

3. It seems Mets third baseman Todd Frazier pissed off the umpires by bragging about tricking them last week when he revealed he did not catch a foul pop up that was called an out because this happened yesterday when he hit a game-winning home run.

.@FlavaFraz21 didn't exactly send us home, but game one ended on a long ball. 💪💪💪 #MetsWin pic.twitter.com/0wiXMCp7dZ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 13, 2018

4. Wrestling icon Ric Flair got married for the fifth time on Wednesday and pictures from the happy event are surreal.

Wish I could convert Ric Flair wedding photos into liquid and inject them directly into my veins. pic.twitter.com/Es18m8ktV4 — Tom Breihan (@tombreihan) September 14, 2018

5. Important lesson for NFL players out there: If you grab your crotch during a celebration, you will be fined $13,000.

Marcus Peters is being fined 13k for his touchdown plunge versus the #Raiders, per source. #Rams — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 14, 2018

Marcus Peters really disrespectful for that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uzeyi2NyQo — Football Vids (@TheFBVine) September 11, 2018

6. Former Georgia Tech lineman and current WWE champion Roman Reigns will join Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso for picks on College GameDay on Saturday morning.

* CUE THE DRUM ROLL *



And the Week 3 guest picker is ... @WWERomanReigns! pic.twitter.com/ckWmyx5HVs — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2018

7. The MMQB Gambling Podcast for Week 2 in the NFL is live and here for your handicappping needs.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Ric Flair's marriage, let's take a trip down memory lane and remember the time he bragged about having an "affair" with Miss Elizabeth.

IN CLOSING: Marcus Peters was fined $13,000 for putting his hand on his junk, but Mychal Kendricks, who faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading, gets a contract from the Seahaws. My goodness, the NFL is a mess.