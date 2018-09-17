1. Nobody had a worse Week 2 than Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez, who missed two extra points and two fields goals in a 21-18 loss to the Saints.

We don't want to kick Gonzalez while he's down. He'll most likely be out of a job this week, but when a franchise is trying to snap a 19-game winless streak, it's only natural to be frustrated with a kicker who can't kick. Ohio-native LeBron James couldn't help but share his disapppointment with the Browns debacle via Instagram.

A few things here: 1) LeBron offered more exciting commentary than most NFL analysts. 2) We also hate when players say, "My bad" while slapping their chests when the whole world can see the screw up was their fault. 3) It's not surprising that LeBron would have the finer things in life, but you still have to admire his TV set up.

OK, back to Gonzalez. While he had a day he wants to forget forever, we have to point out that it did lead to one of the classiest moves we've ever seen in sports. Following his final miss of the day, Saints kicker Wil Lutz came over to console Gonzalez and then sent this tweet after the game.

At the end of the day it’s not “just a game” to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward. https://t.co/sSurZwjEKb — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) September 16, 2018

2. More Week 2 NFL items

• Broncos punter Marquette King, who was cut by the Raiders, actually made a short film to troll Jon Gruden after Denver beat Oakland.

• Niners wideout Kendrick Bourne had the celebration of the day.

WR Kendrick Bourne comes on late, lines up in the backfield and no one accounted for him. pic.twitter.com/3qH2fievQw — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 16, 2018

• Keelan Cole had the catch of the day, but the Titans fake punt was the play of the day.

#Titans with a big time fake punt pass against the #Texanspic.twitter.com/lRyd9DD4LO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2018

• Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting all the attention for his getup following the Bucs win against the Eagles, but let's not forget that Cam Newton gives us special looks day in and day out, as he showed Saturday when he arrived in Atlanta in style.

Takeoff to ATL 👌 pic.twitter.com/W8CrlGGOkZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 15, 2018

3. After spending eight hours yesterday watching kickers miss and miss and miss and miss, I had to dig up this gem from Bill Parcells.

In honor of today's god awful kicking, I'd like to share my all-time favorite Bill Parcells quote. pic.twitter.com/QtdF8D22CM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 16, 2018

4. If you missed it Saturday, the North Texas punt returner faked out the world for a touchdown.

North Texas punt returner acts like he’s making a fair catch, Arkansas stops, punt returner takes off for a 90-yard touchdown. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/a6FuK9nrMt — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) September 15, 2018

5. Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras had the worst showboating gaffe you'll ever see.

6. When you're 61-88 and are just waiting for the next two weeks to be over, this is how you recap the games.

We did not win today's game. pic.twitter.com/DWnhNr8SpZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 15, 2018

7. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Gus Johnson. The Fox Sports lead college football and college basketball play-by-play man covered many topics in the wide-ranging conversation, including:

- Why he gave up Twitter

- Being a fan favorite

- Critics who say he's too loud and over the top

- His overall philosophy when calling a game

- His first big break

- His famous NCAA Tournament calls

- Whether all his calls are spontaneous

- The longevity of good play-by-play broadcasters

- His favorite sport to cover

- His favorite analysts that he's worked with

- Whether he misses calling NFL action

- His opinion on players taking a knee during the national anthem

- His biggest pet peeve with college football

- Not loving the "Gus-gasm" phrase

- His biggest on-air gaffe, which involved quite a mix up of people

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before there was Vontae Davis, there was Chris Jericho.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Can the Browns stop with the games and nonense already and just start Baker Mayfield, please?