1. If you've been on any sports website today or just scrolled through Twitter, you've seen a blaring headline about Tom Brady wanting a divorce from Bill Belichick several months ago.

The item comes from a new book, Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time from ESPN's Ian O'Connor.

While the "divorce" item is juicy, it's not nearly as damning and hard to believe as this quote from the upcoming book:

"One New England assistant said the general feeling among staff members around that time wasn't that Belichick's system could make Super Bowl quarterbacks out of all 32 NFL starters. 'But if you gave us any of the top 15, we could do it,' the assistant said. 'I don't think the coaches view Tom as special as everyone else in football does. Mr. Kraft thinks Tom is the greatest gift ever, but the coaches don't.'"

HOLY COW WHAT AN ABSOLUTE SLAP IN THE FACE!

First, that quote indicates that this is not one person's opinion. The assistant states that "coaches" (plural) feel that Tom gets too much credit. Ouch.

Second, Tom Brady has won FIVE Super Bowls, been the MVP in four of them and has been a league MVP three times and a Patriots assistant thinks 15 other quarterbacks could've done that? Really? Fifteen other quarterbacks could have the career Tom Brady has had? Stop.

That quote is nothing but pure disrespect for a guy who—on the field—should be revered in the highest possible manner.

2. Tuesday's Traina Thoughts covered the story about FanDuel not paying a guy who risked $110 to win $82,000 on an in-game wager on the Bronocs to beat the Seahawks. The line was obviously wrong, but there was an intense debate on wheter FanDuel should've honored the bet in my Twitter mentions thanks to Scott Van Pelt jumping into the fray.

No way the guy deserves the money. One Big Thing tonight. No way. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 18, 2018

If you go through Van Pelt's timeline, you'll see him battling a million people on this issue. Scott was VERY passionate about this issue, as you can see here during his One Big Thing from last night. (Side note: I wanted to embed the video instead of making you click to it, but ESPN did not tweet it or put it on its YouTube page. However, the World Wide Leader did make sure to put this rididculous clip on its page.)

YouTube

3. I'm not trying to make light of this, but Yasiel Puig has a $42 million contract with the Dodgers. Can't he get the most state-of-the-art alarm system in the world?

Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Burglarized for the Fourth Time https://t.co/2oeeuA74mI — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 19, 2018

4. Yes, Cam Newton gets all the attention for his postgame outfits—and rightfully so—but don't sleep on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

5. Mike Francesa would like you to know that he doens't wear hats because his hair is "perfect."

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Gus Johnson. The Fox Sports lead college football and college basketball play-by-play man covered many topics in the wide-ranging conversation, including:

- Why he gave up Twitter

- Being a fan favorite

- Critics who say he's too loud and over the top

- His overall philosophy when calling a game

- His first big break

- His famous NCAA Tournament calls

- Whether all his calls are spontaneous

- The longevity of good play-by-play broadcasters

- His favorite sport to cover

- His favorite analysts who he's worked with

- Whether he misses calling NFL action

- His opinion on players taking a knee during the national anthem

- His biggest pet peeve with college football

- Not loving the "Gus-gasm" phrase

- His biggest on-air gaffe, which involved quite a mix up of people

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Things used to be so good for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

