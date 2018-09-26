Well, it hasn’t actually evolved much

The first thing I wanted to know when I saw that viral clip of Kawhi Leonard “laughing” at Raptors media day was if he felt uncomfortable in a new setting or if he’s always like that. The answer, it turns out, is the latter.

Or maybe he’s just uncomfortable talking to the media in general. Maybe if you were hanging out at Kawhi’s house he’d be the most easygoing guy. Or maybe he really is a robot like everyone says.

Awkward...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba haven’t been on the best of terms lately. Nobody was in a good mood after United lost to Derby County in the League Cup yesterday but things were especially tense between Pogba and the boss at this morning’s training session. Look at that icy stare!

He probably saved his own life

As if facing Aaron Judge wasn’t scary enough already, it became a literal life and death scenario for Rays pitcher Jake Faria. Judge smoked one 109 mph off the bat directly back to Faria, but luckily Faria was able to get his glove in front of his skull to make the play and avoid a trip to the hospital.

Bits & Pieces

Here’s a cool random SI article I stumbled upon yesterday: William Faulkner goes to his first hockey game. ... A Tennessee man allegedly tried to hide counterfeit money between his butt cheeks during a traffic stop. ... The president of Southeast Missouri State University has apologized after he was filmed drinking from a beer bong at a tailgate. ... Want free Six Flags passes? All you have to do is stay in a coffin for 30 hours.

Joakim Noah should have known this would happen when he posed for such an easily photoshoppable picture

ladies and gentlemen, pardon the interruption, i’m out here trying to do something positive with my time and raise money for my basketball team, the new york knicks, so they can buyout my contract pic.twitter.com/e7ZF6XCiX7 — whispering angel of mine (@rwxoxo) September 25, 2018

I can’t believe my fridge won’t even let me access Luis Tiant’s Baseball Reference page

We live in an age of wonders pic.twitter.com/YhEWBn5gc2 — The Gurgling Cod (@TheGurglingCod) September 25, 2018

I bet it rhymes with “schmets”

Matt Harvey said he was open to just about anything in free agency, but... "There's only one team out there I would not sign with, that's about it." — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) September 26, 2018

Tennessee football in one image

I have never seen an image that so clearly can only be the moment someone says "what the shit is this y'all?" pic.twitter.com/4rsVBpnWxs — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) September 25, 2018

Baseball is a hard game

You tuned in for a playoff race and instead got a weather report

And now over to Matty V for a weather update... ☔☔☔



***this is not a real weather report*** #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/k10g1qAPQe — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2018

Who do you think Tiger said the best four golfers ever are?

.@TigerWoods shares his Mount Rushmore of Golf 👀



Do you agree? #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/e4NRABBnb2 — PGA of America (@PGA) September 25, 2018

What a barehanded play!

Max Scherzer passes a significant milestone

The sixth pitcher since 1990 to record 300 Ks in a season.#TipOfTheCap, @Max_Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/HQQgtrINzh — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2018

Joe West being Joe West

"It's amazing he can see a camera leaning an inch over the railing but he misses strikes by 6 feet." -- Bob Brenly on umpire Joe West. pic.twitter.com/PyKULMHH1U — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 26, 2018

Beating the entire Mario game in under five minutes

A good song

