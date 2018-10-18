1. Like everyone else watching Red Sox-Astros on Wednesday night, SI Swimsuit model Kate Upton, had strong opinions on the umpires overruling Jose Altuve's early two-run home run after a fan made contact with Boston rightfielder Mookie Betts. Obviously Upton, who is married to Houston starter Justin Verlander, is not exactly objective, but we always appreciate people calling out bullshit when they see it.

Watch this video! Mookie’s glove is closed. That’s a home run. #bullshitcall https://t.co/Zb9DLmCZgF — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

So if a player is IN the stands fans are suppose to move over? If those are the rules MLB shouldn’t let fans sit there. They didn’t reach over the fence. @MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

It is pretty amazing that in this day and age when all sports are using all sorts of technology to review calls, we still have an issue with fans leaning over a fence. You'd think the league would order some kind of edict that all teams must put something like a foot of empty space between the outfield wall and the first row of seats. It happens all the time, with first and third baseman leaning into the stands to catch foul pop ups, yet it's such a fixable problem. But what would a big sports event be without controversy?

2. Andrew Benintendi's game-winning catch to save his team's 8-6 lead Wednesday night actually caused Boston radio legend Joe Castiglione to fall out of his chair while making the call.

.@RedSox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione got so excited during the final play, he literally fell out of his seat.



Can you believe it? 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/HdMe6upUpF — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2018

3. After going 90 minutes with John Cena on last week's SI Media Podcast I kept it tight this week, going 30 minutes with New York Post sports media columinst Andrew Marchand as we discussed a variety of topics, including the MLB playoff crews for TBS and FS1, Vin Scully’s refusal to do a cameo in the booth, the backlash against Jason Witten in the Monday Night Football booth, which NFL announcer has flown under the radar, the bizarre bit with Alex Rodriguez putting on a Red Sox uniform, 85-year-old Hubie Brown inking a multi-year contract extension with ESPN, Mike Francesa’s app and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

4. Everybody knows Vontaze Burfict is a filthy player who loves to toss out cheap shots. But when you see the full compilation, it's actually stunning that the NFL hasn't banned him for at least a full season.

Time to start talking about a long-term ban for Vontaze Burfict. pic.twitter.com/qH7WuAo3TI — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) October 16, 2018

5. I think James Harden wore a robe to the arena last night.

6. New York radio legend and SiriusXM host, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, is very, very angry about the late start times of the MLB championship series on, in his words, "garbage channels" FS1 and TBS.

The @MadDogUnleashed loses his mind over the start time of last night's #NLCS Game between the @Brewers vs. @Dodgers. Classic Mad Dog! pic.twitter.com/tyudYrMclv — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) October 17, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're finally getting nice cold weather here in NYC, so of course pumpkin spice madness is in full force. That means it's time to rewatch John Oliver's brilliant rant on the topic.

IN CLOSING: Nobody is happier in America right now than FOX, which is set up to get ratings for a Red Sox-Dodgers World Series instead of Astros-Brewers.