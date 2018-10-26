1. Remember when Fergie performed that horrible rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game back in February? You know, the one where she tried to turn the song into some sexy, sultry jazz number?

If you recall, it was so bad she even apologized for the performance.

Basically, every person who had their hearing intact panned the performance, but for some bizarre reason, Fergie's ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel, is angry at Draymond Green for laughing during the singer's butcher job.

In a recent interview Duhamel said, "I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick."

Why?

"Just because he knew the camera was on him. And he snickered about it. I just thought if he would've been a real man, he would've at least called her and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry that I caused all this.'"

Congrats to Josh Duhamel. He just unloaded one of the worst takes in the history of the world. Holy cow, everything he said there was amazingly bad. Let's count the ways:

A) Every single person who watched that peformance laughed and snickered throughout. It's absurd to single out Green.

B) Green didn't snicker because the camera was on him. He snickered because Fergie was trying to make people horny while singing the national anthem.

C) Draymond Green did not cause "all this." Fergie—and Fergie alone—caused "all this."

D) If everyone who laughed at Fergie had to tell her they were sorry, she'd stil, eight months later, be fielding apologies. Watch the clip below. EVERYONE was chuckling.

The reactions from Fergie’s National Anthem last night were priceless 😂



(Video via kareem.matthews/ig) #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2cmr2V4pXJ — YourSports (@YourSports) February 19, 2018

The amazing thing is that there are a million reasons you can bash Draymond Green, but it's ridiculous to call him out for this.

2. Well, here's some shocking news: A player who has won three NBA titles and makes $26.5 million isn't impressed by a dumb billboard. Who would've guessed?

Kevin Durant is not impressed with your billboard, New York.

“It’s cool, no disrespect," he says, "but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff. I just love playing basketball... I know all that stuff is a part of what we do but I don’t really get up for that stuff.” pic.twitter.com/J2yqm28EGj — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) October 26, 2018

Kevin Durant already getting the billboard #Knicks recruitment https://t.co/oUXV4AgWjo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 26, 2018

3. You're either going to hate this or love this. No in between. I love it.

I thought baseball was boring, so I made the ball a beachball. Now I don't think it's boring anymore. pic.twitter.com/mMB8Rr3fLO — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 26, 2018

4. This is more impressive than his eight sacks this season.

5. Whether you love for hate Mike Francesa, if you've ever heard his show for even just one minute, click the link below and get blown away by the surreal performance.

Mike Zaun 30 A.D.https://t.co/7gUrWhYSBj — Bill Buchanan (@BigActionBill) October 25, 2018

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who will call Sunday's Eagles-Jaguars game from London as part of a four-man booth. We discussed that as well as the most exciting teams in the NFL this season, why the Rams are "elite," Monday Night Football's new booth and LeBron James taking over L.A. and dominating the Rams and Dodgers. At the 40-minute mark, New York Post columnist Andrew Marchand joined the show to talk about the latest controversy with Mike Francesa and his infamous app.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's Chris Cornell performing an amazing acoustic version of Black Hole Sun on The Howard Stern Show in 2007.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Wake up early Sunday and bet the Eagles -3 against the Jaguars.