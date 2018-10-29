1. The Red Sox won the World Series and the Rams and Packers played the one of the best games of the NFL season on Sunday, but the highlight of the day was an outstanding promo from NBC for next week's Sunday Night Football game between the Packers and Patriots.

Normally, network promos for upcoming games are boring, cookie-cutter oversell jobs, but when you can get Michael Jordan to hype a game in a very clever way, you have something special. Watch:

How do you settle the debate over who is the ‘Greatest of All Time?’@Jumpman23 wants to see it happen head-to-head. pic.twitter.com/L4v6kOvJfF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2018

Granted, I'm not that intelligent, so I when I initially saw this on Sunday night, I was very confused about Michael Jordan appearing during a football game, so I thoroughly enjoyed the payoff at the end, while also being a little disppointed that MJ was talking about Brady vs. Rodgers instead of him vs. LeBron. Sounds like James was, too.

IM READY!!!! Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program https://t.co/4JmeesffNu — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2018

2. Notable items from Week 8 in the NFL:

• CBS's Andrew Catalon dropped a solid Billy Madison reference after Colts tight end Jack Doyle scored a touchdown against the Raiders.

• Kareem Hunt had the Touchdown of the Day, if not the Touchdown of the Year.

This could be the touchdown of the year! Kareem Hunt! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UhyYm6jOan — Sports Burd 🦅 (@Sports_Burd) October 28, 2018

• Seahawks Michael Dickson ran a crazy fake punt, but was not happy with a quote about his genitalia after the game.

Don’t know where you got this quote from? But whatever https://t.co/kYwgyOi7qm — Michael Dickson (@mdcksn) October 29, 2018

3. What an embarrassment for the NFL in Los Angeles yesterday. You had the league's best team and only undefeated team playing a home game that was really a road game because Packers fans outnumbered Rams fans because nobody in L.A. cares about football. To add insult to injury, the poor Rams had to play on a field that still had "USC" painted in the end zone the Pac-12 logo on the field. But thank goodness the league has football in L.A.

Tilt the Coliseum one way & it says USC. Tilt it the other way & it says RAMS pic.twitter.com/kTCML7VeYE — Ethan Millard (@EthanMillardKSL) October 28, 2018

The winner of today's Packers/Rams game will put themselves in prime position to play Washington State in the Pac-12 Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/LTvaxdSnqx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2018

4. As someone who is two seasons sober from fantasy football, I can respect Rams running back Todd Gurley not giving a crap about anyone's team. However, when he besmirches Vegas and gambling, he crosses the line.

Todd Gurley, on stopping short of goal line to secure the win and run out the clock: "Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas. We got the win, so that’s all that matters." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 29, 2018

In case you missed it, the quote is in reference to Gurley passing on a walk-in touchdown to take a knee to close out the Rams' win over the Packers. The final score ended up 29-27 and the over/under in Vegas was 57.

A moment that sports bettors will never forgetpic.twitter.com/IVUzdPpz8Q — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 28, 2018

5. I said last week that Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has been doing some of the best shows of his career on the MLB Network and SiriusXM. More proof came yesterday when he went completely nuts over Dave Roberts' mismanagement in Game 4 of the World Series Saturday night.

"I don't want to go home!" - @MadDogUnleashed



An epic rant worthy of the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/SKXwuujAjH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 28, 2018

6. The NFL Network's four-man booth for Sunday's Jags-Eagles game in London actually worked. The crew of Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin did not step all over each other and there was a nice calmness about the telecast. Warner was the standout and listening to him really made you wonder why ESPN didn't go with him over Jason Witten for the Monday Night Football job.

Here is Eisen on the latest edition of the SI Media Podcast talking about the four-man booth, how LeBron James has dominated the Rams and Dodgers in Los Angels and much more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I post this video every Halloween, but I don't feel like waiting two more days so you're getting it today. Enjoy.

IN CLOSING: Patriots should cover the 13.5-point spread by halftime tonight.