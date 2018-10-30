How did this year's athletes Halloween costumes stack up?
It’s that time of year again, when you realize you’ll never have as good a Halloween costume as your favorite athletes.
Once again, the biggest names in sports have pulled out all the stops to create some of the most impressive costumes you’ll ever see.
Whether a costume is debuted at a party or before a game, athletes are sure to have fun with the holiday.
Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
And that’s the bottom line, because @Dame_Lillard said so. pic.twitter.com/JvIMyoVkJQ— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 23, 2018
Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars
Another great Halloween party in the books!! #BeautyAndTheBeast pic.twitter.com/94XwIxvy5S— Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) October 22, 2018
Blake Coleman, New Jersey Devils
We’ll keep updating this post as the costumes roll in.