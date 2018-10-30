It’s that time of year again, when you realize you’ll never have as good a Halloween costume as your favorite athletes.

Once again, the biggest names in sports have pulled out all the stops to create some of the most impressive costumes you’ll ever see.

Whether a costume is debuted at a party or before a game, athletes are sure to have fun with the holiday.

Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

Another great Halloween party in the books!! #BeautyAndTheBeast pic.twitter.com/94XwIxvy5S — Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) October 22, 2018

Blake Coleman, New Jersey Devils

We’ll keep updating this post as the costumes roll in.