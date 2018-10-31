Traina Thoughts: 'Around the Horn's' Tony Reali Explains How Anxiety, Grief Have Changed Him As a Host

Lou Rocco/Getty Images

'Around the Horn' host Tony Reali gives his first interview since dealing with a tragic loss.

By Jimmy Traina
October 31, 2018

1. ESPN's Tony Reali is the guest on this week's SI Media Podcast and we got deep.

It was Reali's first interview in which he talked about the unimaginable tragedy he suffered over the summer when one of his twin boys died during childbirth.

Reali opened up about how he dealt with the grief and, in an interesting twist, how his past issues with anxiety and addiction and helped him get through that dark period. Here's a clip: 

Ever since taping the podcast, I keep thinking about this one quote from Reali in the above cip: "I found out I was viewing myself as the object of someone else's sentence rather than the subject of my own." That's a pretty powerful and self-aware statement. Throughout the interview, Reali talked about the importance of dealing with mental health and what it's been like to see the subject become a storyline in the mainstream sports world.

Reali also explained how his anxiety and addictions have changed him as a TV host and father.

In addition to talking about his mental health issues and how real life has changed him on and off the air, Reali spent time discussing his career path, the upcoming changes to Around The Horn (which relaunches on Monday, Nov. 6), being able to call his own shots on ATH, why he's proud of ATH, a new show he plans on doing for ESPN, his days with Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser on Pardon the Interruption and much more.

You can listen to the podcat below or download it on iTunes.

2. We gave you some sportst-themed Halloween costumes in yesterday's Traina Thoughts. Here are some more Halloween items:

• Vikings wideout Adam Thielen and his pregnant wife get an A for creativity.

• This kid IS Patrick Mahomes.

• Bob Wylie's granddaughter = outstanding.

 

• Washington St. coach and philosopher, Mike Leach has tips for your costume. Mobility is very important to Leach.

• My mind is still blown by this:

3. Golden Tate had a great reaction to getting traded from Detroit to Philaelphia.

4. I like Blake Griffin, so it pains me to post this, but this was rough last night. His reaction after the gaffe said it all.

5. Red Sox manager Alex Cora channeled his inner Degeneration X at the team's parade today.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Halloween from Dwight Schrute.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Wanna be a hero? Skip the lame "fun size" candy today and go for the full-sized bars. You will love the reactions of the kids.

