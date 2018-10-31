1. ESPN's Tony Reali is the guest on this week's SI Media Podcast and we got deep.

It was Reali's first interview in which he talked about the unimaginable tragedy he suffered over the summer when one of his twin boys died during childbirth.

Reali opened up about how he dealt with the grief and, in an interesting twist, how his past issues with anxiety and addiction and helped him get through that dark period. Here's a clip:

Ever since taping the podcast, I keep thinking about this one quote from Reali in the above cip: "I found out I was viewing myself as the object of someone else's sentence rather than the subject of my own." That's a pretty powerful and self-aware statement. Throughout the interview, Reali talked about the importance of dealing with mental health and what it's been like to see the subject become a storyline in the mainstream sports world.

Reali also explained how his anxiety and addictions have changed him as a TV host and father.

In addition to talking about his mental health issues and how real life has changed him on and off the air, Reali spent time discussing his career path, the upcoming changes to Around The Horn (which relaunches on Monday, Nov. 6), being able to call his own shots on ATH, why he's proud of ATH, a new show he plans on doing for ESPN, his days with Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser on Pardon the Interruption and much more.

You can listen to the podcat below or download it on iTunes.

2. We gave you some sportst-themed Halloween costumes in yesterday's Traina Thoughts. Here are some more Halloween items:

• Vikings wideout Adam Thielen and his pregnant wife get an A for creativity.

Adam Thielen's wife is pregnant and their Halloween costume is everything ❤️😂 @athielen19 pic.twitter.com/DCVCaQVCyN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 30, 2018

• This kid IS Patrick Mahomes.

So my nephew dressed up as @PatrickMahomes5 for Halloween. And he nailed it! I swear I love this kid! #ChiefsKindgom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/pwPAEBcu3m — The Lost Boy (KP) (@LaidBackProctor) October 29, 2018

• Bob Wylie's granddaughter = outstanding.

Coach Bob Wylie's granddaughter went as her grandpa for Halloween this year 😂#sethut pic.twitter.com/NNFB7Uc19r — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2018

• Washington St. coach and philosopher, Mike Leach has tips for your costume. Mobility is very important to Leach.

***MIKE LEACH HALLOWEEN THOUGHTS SUPER CUT***



(And yes, the stripper costume quote is on here) pic.twitter.com/fLnx5KoCPB — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 29, 2018

• My mind is still blown by this:

How old were you when you realized it’s called candy corn bc if you stack it up, it looks like corn pic.twitter.com/OUkDZJEIZM — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) October 24, 2018

3. Golden Tate had a great reaction to getting traded from Detroit to Philaelphia.

4. I like Blake Griffin, so it pains me to post this, but this was rough last night. His reaction after the gaffe said it all.

10 seconds left, down by 3, Blake Griffin with the routine inbound pass ... 🤦‍♂️ #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/GDJwnIueGR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2018

5. Red Sox manager Alex Cora channeled his inner Degeneration X at the team's parade today.

Alex Cora doesn't hold back: "We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium... Suck on it" pic.twitter.com/iLhMKUWY78 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 31, 2018

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Halloween from Dwight Schrute.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Wanna be a hero? Skip the lame "fun size" candy today and go for the full-sized bars. You will love the reactions of the kids.