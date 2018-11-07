1. If anyone should be able to respect a good prank, it's Jim Halpert/John Krasinski.

Krasinski spent a good part of Tuesday retweeting people who had voted in the midterm elections after he had shared his own photo with wife Emily Blunt.

Today’s the day! Let’s see your best ‘I voted’ sticker selfies!!!!! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 6, 2018

Right off the bat, the star of A Quiet Place threw out this quote tweet:

There was only one problem with that photo provided by "Vinny." It wasn't Vinny.

Krasinkski later got wind that he had been pranked and offered a mea culpa.

Hahaha! I’m an idiot. Was too focused on the sticker!! https://t.co/0BJsW2iFh8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 6, 2018

Naturally, The Office memes and references quickly flooded Krasinksi's mentions.

Good thing you dont work for a sports marketing agency or anything — Nicolas Kiselewski (@nkiselewski) November 6, 2018

After all these years, identity theft is still a joke to Jim. pic.twitter.com/zz4EWaKwkp — G Johal (@gjohal16) November 6, 2018

Athlead stock is plummeting — diqsa (@diqsa414) November 6, 2018

What if someone turns there sticker into a flunkerton medal? — Sean West (@seanrwest) November 6, 2018

Side note: John Krasinski is on the dream guest list for the SI Media Podcast, so feel free to hit him up on Twitter and tell him he should come on the show.

2. Bill Belichick was mic'd up for Sunday's game against the Packers, which led to a couple of great clips. Here's Belichick talking to his defense about Aaron Rodgers.

Coach Belichick wired is 👏👏👏



Watch #InsideTheNFL TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on @Showtime for more. pic.twitter.com/DlqtdVki9X — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) November 6, 2018

And here's Belichick arguing with referees about where he should stand when calling a time out.

Via Showtime’s Inside the NFL, Belichick getting animated with the refs about staying within the bench area. Priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/sdu2T2Zvl0 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 7, 2018

3. This tweet by Jon Morosi yesterday sent everyone into a frenzy.

Tim Tebow is likely to begin 2019 at Triple-A, but new #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen did not rule out the possibility that he could make the @MLB Opening Day roster. Tebow has fully healed from hamate injury, Van Wagenen said. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 6, 2018

If you're being realistic, you know that the quote is just generic, standard GM speak and doesn't mean anything. "Did not rule out the possiblity" does not equal "will be on." However, the quote was enough to make Mike Francesa completely lose it during this very solid rant.

Reaction: @MikeFrancesa on BVW's comments on Tim Tebow possibly being on Opening Day roster. https://t.co/0vyNuJvYgR — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoRadio) November 6, 2018

4. Niners tight end George Kittle is coming off a four-catch, 108-yard, one touchdown performance that included a wild one-handed catch.

George Kittle you beast. pic.twitter.com/A5Nk5psOX3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2018

What has been the best thing about Kittle's big game? Getting a Twitter follow.

The best moment following George Kittle’s one-handed catch against the Raiders?



A Travis Kelce follow back.



“Travis Kelce followed me on Twitter. It was pretty cool.”#49ers pic.twitter.com/wTyLWkl1z7 — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) November 6, 2018

5. Sacha Baron Cohen brought back Borat on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night for this Election Day bit.

6. The C.J. McCollum ankle break on Donte DiVincenzo last night was great and the announcers' reaction was even better.

CJ McCollum put Divincenzo on skates 😳 pic.twitter.com/K4HcrdgNG6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 7, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, many of you will be indulging in mac and cheese. So let's re-watch the best mac and cheese video ever made.

IN CLOSING: Alabama only giving 24 points at home to Mississippi State on Saturday seems like free money, no?