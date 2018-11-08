Give this man the ball

I think it’s safe to say the Eagles have the most interesting prospect in the NFL: Jordan Mailata, a 21-year-old Australian former rugby player who stands 6'8" and weighs 345 pounds. They’re training him as an offensive tackle but head coach Doug Pederson isn’t ruling out the possibility of using him as a running back. One genius reporter brought up the possibility at Pederson’s Wednesday press conference.

“That’s a good question. I don’t know,” Pederson responded. “He’s definitely used to carrying a larger football. Do they call it a football? I don’t know what they call it. A ball? Very athletic guy. It’s intriguing. It’s not out of the question.”

Frankly, the Eagles would be stupid not to at least give it a shot. I mean, look at what this guy can do with the ball in his hands.

Granted, nobody on that field is as big as anyone in an NFL front seven, but Mailata still holds a significant size advantage over almost any player in the league.

Imagine, it’s fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the Super Bowl and instead of having to run some dinky trick play you just hand the ball to a giant pile of muscles.

Fortnite dances have gone too far

Some very mean person working for the PGA’s over-50 tour thought it would be funny to have the players try to do Fortnite dances.

When the legends of golf take on Fortnite dances...



Everyone wins. pic.twitter.com/KOEEhi55dv — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 7, 2018

I’d love to see Miguel Angel Jimenez in a flossing contest against all these kids, though.

Our diligent analytics team kept track of how many kids were shown flossing on the video board during today's School Day Game.



Final count: 193



This is not a joke. We actually counted pic.twitter.com/lPHyimhAjS — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) November 7, 2018

Milwaukee goes above and beyond to celebrate Christian Yelich

The Milwaukee County Transit System is renaming route No. 22 (Christian Yelich’s jersey number) after the likely NL MVP until the award is announced next week. After the announcement, all the county’s buses will bear a message in Yelich’s honor.

The rest of the game was played on pavement after the turf was shown a red card

The secret to scouting a fullback

@edsbs from this article on Pitt fullback George Aston: https://t.co/J32mOjNYXK pic.twitter.com/PXYN6iAfYk — Jordan but the costume is a turkey now (@jmb22392) November 7, 2018

The disrespect!

Why the NFL was forced to ban stickum

Ian Rapoport’s kid has a scoop he wants to share

When my son Jude, home sick from school, walks into my office as we break down the Dez Bryant-to-the-#Saints signing... pic.twitter.com/BpSLHlkRlb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

This football player gets his protein from caterpillars

Just listen to this homer

#WhiteSox Luis Robert with an absolutely mammoth home run. Good lord. Nobody on the field moved. Make sure your volume is turned up. @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/OuukA6mfEV — Mike Rosenbaum (@GoldenSombrero) November 8, 2018

JuJu Smith-Schuster surprises a few lucky fans

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, a man is suing to lower his age by 20 years in hopes of improving his dating prospects. ... Pringles released limited edition Thanksgiving-themed flavors and they sold out in 41 minutes. ... The Breaking Bad movie will be a sequel following Jesse Pinkman after the events of the finale.

Hey Delaware, turn down that music

Towns on both sides of the Delaware River have been complaining for weeks about the unknown source of some mysterious music.

Cooking the bear stew from Red Dead Redemption 2

A good song

