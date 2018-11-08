Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Eagles Could Use 6'8", 345-pound Former Rugby Player at Running Back

Just give this man the ball, please!

By Dan Gartland
November 08, 2018

Give this man the ball

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

I think it’s safe to say the Eagles have the most interesting prospect in the NFL: Jordan Mailata, a 21-year-old Australian former rugby player who stands 6'8" and weighs 345 pounds. They’re training him as an offensive tackle but head coach Doug Pederson isn’t ruling out the possibility of using him as a running back. One genius reporter brought up the possibility at Pederson’s Wednesday press conference. 

“That’s a good question. I don’t know,” Pederson responded. “He’s definitely used to carrying a larger football. Do they call it a football? I don’t know what they call it. A ball? Very athletic guy. It’s intriguing. It’s not out of the question.”

Frankly, the Eagles would be stupid not to at least give it a shot. I mean, look at what this guy can do with the ball in his hands.

Granted, nobody on that field is as big as anyone in an NFL front seven, but Mailata still holds a significant size advantage over almost any player in the league. 

Imagine, it’s fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the Super Bowl and instead of having to run some dinky trick play you just hand the ball to a giant pile of muscles. 

Fortnite dances have gone too far

Some very mean person working for the PGA’s over-50 tour thought it would be funny to have the players try to do Fortnite dances. 

I’d love to see Miguel Angel Jimenez in a flossing contest against all these kids, though. 

Milwaukee goes above and beyond to celebrate Christian Yelich

The Milwaukee County Transit System is renaming route No. 22 (Christian Yelich’s jersey number) after the likely NL MVP until the award is announced next week. After the announcement, all the county’s buses will bear a message in Yelich’s honor. 

The best of SI

The MMQB staff makes its midseason playoff and awards picks. ... If your NFL team’s season is over, these are the college quarterbacks you need to be watching. ... The San Francisco Giants’ new GM has a lot of tough decisions to make.

Around the sports world

An Icelandic runner apparently took the subway to the finish at the New York Marathon. ... Fans of a third-tier soccer team in the Netherlands hired a stripper to streak at a game. ... This is an interesting story about a situation similar to Colin Kaepernick’s in English soccer. ... Former New York sports radio host Craig Carton was found guilty of running a Ponzi scheme and faces up to 45 years in prison.

The rest of the game was played on pavement after the turf was shown a red card

The secret to scouting a fullback

The disrespect!

Why the NFL was forced to ban stickum

Ian Rapoport’s kid has a scoop he wants to share

This football player gets his protein from caterpillars

Just listen to this homer

JuJu Smith-Schuster surprises a few lucky fans

Not sports

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, a man is suing to lower his age by 20 years in hopes of improving his dating prospects. ... Pringles released limited edition Thanksgiving-themed flavors and they sold out in 41 minutes. ... The Breaking Bad movie will be a sequel following Jesse Pinkman after the events of the finale

Hey Delaware, turn down that music

Towns on both sides of the Delaware River have been complaining for weeks about the unknown source of some mysterious music.

Cooking the bear stew from Red Dead Redemption 2

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

