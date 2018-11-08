1. Even if you're not from New York and have never heard of either Mike Francesa or Gregg Gianotti, you can still appreciate this story for being bats--- crazy.

On his Wednesday afteroon show on WFAN, Francesa lambasted one of the station's morning show hosts, Gregg Gianotti, for doing impressions of him. Francesa said Gianotti's show "stinks" and he was "short on ability."

Thursday morning, Gianotti returned fire and did not hold back on the Sports Pope, saying, "I'm the opposite of what he is. A guy like Mike who you would think a guy like me would look up to him and say, 'I want to follow in his footsteps and that's a mentor and he's done it this way his entire career and this is the guy that I need to follow...' But he's shown me the path I need to go is the opposite of his path. I never want to be the person who has had all the success that he's had, all the money that he's made and be as miserable as he is. Insecure, narcissistic, and miserable. And that's what he is.

But how do you really feel? Gianotti had plenty more to say, which you can hear below:

The bottom line is that while this is a very ugly look for the station and it has reached a point where this is all just uncomfortable, it's great for business. Sports radio feuds, even the in-house ones, are just like WWE. There's some element of real and there's some element of fake. You have to sell the feud, which both hosts have done. And then you have to keep the audience coming back for more.

After Francesa ripped Gianotti on Wednesday, you know more people than usual were tuned in to WFAN on Thursday morning to see if Gianotti would respond. Now that he has—and in a big way—you can be sure Mike will have extra listeners for his next show to see how he fires back.

2. Mics caught the Predators' P.K. Subban engaging in some outstanding trash talk with the Avalance's Nikita Zadorov on Wednesday night. Subban tore into Zadorov saying, "You know what? I’m a p----. You’re right. I wouldn’t fight you. But you’re a terrible hockey player. It’s painful for me to watch. F---, you’re horrible."

3. The Jaguars have been a mess for several weeks now so a ridiculous story like this shouldn't be that surprising.

AJ Bouye told media in the locker room that he was out Sunday vs Colts. Doug Marrone says that’s news to me...”not what I heard from the trainer.” #Jaguars — News4Jax Sports (@Sports4Jax) November 7, 2018

4. Emily Ratajkowski took in last Wednesday's Lakers game. Apparently, the supermodel wanted to pay a visit to the King.

I bring this up because while at the game, Ratajkowski displayed the proper technique for how you should eat popcorn and candy.

Getty Images

5. This is a fun promo from the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic stealing the show. Make sure you stay for the closing shot at the Warriors, too.

The songs you love butchered by the players you love even more... Now That's What I Call Mavericks! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sRXB7Q4CPL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 7, 2018

6. The pre-bedtime at Drew Brees's house is awesome.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Those migrant caravans Donald Trump is so worried about have really stepped up their technology.

