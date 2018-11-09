Another win for Boston

An 84-year-old Massachusetts man used his Red Sox fandom to get rich quick.

Jim Aylward Jr., of Templeton, Mass., won the $100,000 jackpot in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Mass Cash” game by playing the numbers of five Red Sox players.

The game requires players to pick five numbers between 1 and 35, and Aylward went with 11-16-19-22-25. Those numbers correspond to Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rick Porcello and Steve Pearce.

If I was a Red Sox fan playing players’ jersey numbers for good luck, I definitely would have gone with 24 (David Price) and 28 (J.D. Martinez). But that wouldn’t have won the drawing, so it goes to show what I know.

Sometimes the rules can be tough to understand

We're going to penalties on FS1!! #SEAvPOR



(Someone tell the Timbers.) pic.twitter.com/ITyI6mZmCB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 9, 2018

The Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders played an absolutely outrageous match in the MLS playoffs Thursday night—so outrageous, in fact, that the players didn’t know what was happening.

If you don’t know, many soccer competitions employ the “away goals” rule in elimination games. It’s pretty simple, really. In a two-game series, if the teams score the same number of goals, the team who scored more goals on the road is the winner. MLS uses this rule, but it does not apply to goals scored in extra time (or overtime for you non-soccer fans).

Portland’s players thought their extra-time goal in Seattle last night had won them the match. Incorrect. The match had to be decided by penalty kicks, which Portland won.

Bill Belichick continues to be an evil genius

How do you get your players to stop stealing their gear? Make it as ugly as possible.

Some of the ugliest orange shorts are all around Pats locker room. Apparently too many players were taking the old gray ones home and not keeping them at facility as required. How to fix the problem? Change the color to something no one would want to be seen in outside facility. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 7, 2018

Just how ugly could they be?

Wearing the new orange shorts that are prevalent through the Patriots’ locker room, guard Ted Karras talks about his fill-in role last week. pic.twitter.com/1X32pVRRsa — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 8, 2018

Oh god.

Give this photographer a Pulitzer Prize

J. Pat Carter/Getty Images

The Chiefs have even found a way to beat math

There is coin toss mania going on KC. The Chiefs have won every coin toss this season. 9-0. 12 straight if you count the preseason. It’s like a no-hitter. No one talks about it.



Mahomes joked this week, "that’s one of the most nervous points in the game for me right now.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 8, 2018

Now this is some stellar parenting

Japan’s beer-dispensing technology remains unrivaled

Come to the #JapanAllStarSeries for the baseball, stay for the groundbreaking beer technology. pic.twitter.com/ftRp7jCka4 — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 8, 2018

Congrats to D-Wade and Gabrielle Union

We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @itsgabrielleu ❤️ ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JudAeQlbJ7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 8, 2018

This is certainly an interesting storytelling device

A new documentary about Alex Rodriguez and Biogenesis features child actors lip-syncing quotes from the subjects involved.

Not sports

A town in Oregon elected an 18-year-old as mayor. ... Prince Charles’s Aston Martin runs entirely on surplus white wine. ... Now we know when the revival of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere.

WHY ARE YOU STANDING SO CLOSE?

Don’t do this

This woman threw an impromptu birthday party on the J train https://t.co/WjmF9L3bF2 pic.twitter.com/LMZ9vYBPy6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2018

This guy would be a megastar if he was on American TV

A good song

