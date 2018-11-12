1. During Sunday's Seahawks-Rams game, mics picked up Jared Goff calling an audible much more entertaining than "Omaha." Goff was heard screaming out "Halle Berry, Halle Berry" while changing a play at the line of scrimmage.

The tweets about the audible caught the attention of the 52-year-old actress.

And her tweet caught the attention of Goff, who showed no chill whatsover—and rightfully so.

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

Teammate Todd Gurley was clearly jealous because he chimed in with quite an interesting take.

Thot😂😂😂😂 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 12, 2018

2. One of the most amazing feats you'll ever see on a football field took place in Chicago on Sunday. Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed two field goals and two extra points. That's no big deal. What IS a big deal, though, is that Parkey somehow managed to hit the upright ON ALL FOUR KICKS!

Here is all of Cody Parkey’s missed field goals today. pic.twitter.com/tAkxDRHTwP — The Loop Sports (@TheLoop_Sports) November 11, 2018

3. Other Week 10 NFL items:

• How else are you supposed to sit through a Raiders game?

#Chargers DL Corey Liuget on the smokey smell in Coliseum today: "It cancelled out the weed smell we usually get in Oakland." — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) November 12, 2018

• This perfectly sums up the day the Jets had Sunday.

Triple holding on the Jetspic.twitter.com/QA4F7M56E4 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) November 11, 2018

• Baker Mayfield if free from Hue Jackson and loving it!

Baker Mayfield depuis le départ de Hue Jackson et Todd Haley (2 matchs) ?



46/62, 513 Yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. 2 sacks. #Browns — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) November 12, 2018

• Scroll through all these Instagram videos via Deadspin to change the musical selection that accompanies Tom Brady's self trip from yesterday's trick play.

4. I still have all the people who bet LSU -13 on Saturday night in my thoughts and prayers.

Another moment sports bettors will never forget



Spread: LSU -13pic.twitter.com/EqYms3yEMU — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 11, 2018

5. Since Bobby Petrino is a bad guy, it was beautiful to see news of his firing across the scroll of his own TV show while he was on said show.

The scroll of Bobby Petrino being fired came across during the airing of his Coaches’ show pic.twitter.com/lAWShlWwSV — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 11, 2018

6. I feel like this video should come with a NSFW warning, but here's Duke coach David Cutcliffe singing and dancing after his team's win against North Carolina on Saturday.

“Where’s the music?!”#Duke’s David Cutcliffe dancing *and* singing some James Brown after beating #UNC for the third straight season. pic.twitter.com/KyQSkiog08 — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) November 10, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy VETERAN'S Day.

8. This week's SI Media Podcast features a sports media and NFL conversation with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and FOX Sports. We discussed his wild schedule, pros and cons of doing sideline reporting vs. studio hosting, next week's big Chiefs-Rams game, the Cowboys' various problems, Jason Witten's performance on Monday Night Football, Dr. Z and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I like the 49ers -3 on Monday night.