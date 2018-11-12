Traina Thoughts: Jared Goff's 'Halle Berry' Audible Gets Response From Actress

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jared Goff was more than happy to hear from Halle Berry about audible call.

By Jimmy Traina
November 12, 2018

1. During Sunday's Seahawks-Rams game, mics picked up Jared Goff calling an audible much more entertaining than "Omaha." Goff was heard screaming out "Halle Berry, Halle Berry" while changing a play at the line of scrimmage.

The tweets about the audible caught the attention of the 52-year-old actress.

And her tweet caught the attention of Goff, who showed no chill whatsover—and rightfully so.

Teammate Todd Gurley was clearly jealous because he chimed in with quite an interesting take.

2. One of the most amazing feats you'll ever see on a football field took place in Chicago on Sunday. Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed two field goals and two extra points. That's no big deal. What IS a big deal, though, is that Parkey somehow managed to hit the upright ON ALL FOUR KICKS!

3. Other Week 10 NFL items:

• How else are you supposed to sit through a Raiders game?

• This perfectly sums up the day the Jets had Sunday.

• Baker Mayfield if free from Hue Jackson and loving it!

• Scroll through all these Instagram videos via Deadspin to change the musical selection that accompanies Tom Brady's self trip from yesterday's trick play.

4. I still have all the people who bet LSU -13 on Saturday night in my thoughts and prayers.

5. Since Bobby Petrino is a bad guy, it was beautiful to see news of his firing across the scroll of his own TV show while he was on said show.

6. I feel like this video should come with a NSFW warning, but here's Duke coach David Cutcliffe singing and dancing after his team's win against North Carolina on Saturday.

7RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy VETERAN'S Day.

8. This week's SI Media Podcast features a sports media and NFL conversation with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and FOX Sports. We discussed his wild schedule, pros and cons of doing sideline reporting vs. studio hosting, next week's big Chiefs-Rams game, the Cowboys' various problems, Jason Witten's performance on Monday Night Football, Dr. Z and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I like the 49ers -3 on Monday night.

