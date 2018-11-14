1. People can't agree on much these days, but I think it's safe to say we all think more stories like this are needed right now.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman recently surprised a waitress with a $500 tip after his group of friends ordered some waters.

The backstory: Bregman wanted to help out someone who was going through a rough time and called the establishment he was going to ahead of time. The owner or manager told him about a specific waitress who had her car broken into that day. So Bregman conconted a plan where they'd sit at one of her tables and order waters and then come up with an emergency, forcing them to leave the restaurant. However, the slugger would drop $500 in cash on the table before departing.

The generous act brought the waitress to tears and made for a great video.

2. This newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Ian Eagle of CBS Sports/Turner Sports. The versatile broadcaster talks about whether doing Nets games for 25 years has taken a toll on him, weighs in on the recent report that TNT might be forcing out Marv Albert as its lead NBA voice, shares some hilarious Bill Raftery stories, reminisces about his days working for Mike and the Mad Dog, offers advice to young broadcasters, reveals a couple of opportunities he had with the Howard Stern Show and explains why he's never had a salad in his entire life.

Obvioulsy, I'm biased, but if you can listen to this podcast and not be a fan of Ian Eagle, something is wrong with you. He was hilarious. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. This video that went viral of a Colts offensive lineman screaming like a maniac while making a block?

In the words of Elaine Benes, "fake, fake, fake, fake."

Of note: This video isn't accurate. Colts added some screams from Nelson. On the pancake of Barry Church, Nelson says, "I wasn't screaming." https://t.co/1wV8LI8M3K — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 13, 2018

4. Sammy Sosa turned 50 years old on Monday and celebrated in style.

5. Patrick Mahomes with a rare loss.

Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. don’t know how i feel about it... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 13, 2018

6. Andrew Luck is the most polite athlete in the world.

Every day is #WorldKindnessDay for Andrew Luck. Even on the football field.@Colts pic.twitter.com/9HruWMXwvr — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 13, 2018

7. The WWE had another incident this week where things go too real. During Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax clobbered fan favorite Becky Lynch with a fist and the result was downight nasty.

This is the punch from Nia Jax that caused the Becky Lynch injury pic.twitter.com/y6q3zPBtKc — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 14, 2018

And this is what Becky’s face looks like in the aftermath pic.twitter.com/MpAARNItty — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 14, 2018

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: All of Nathan Peterman's interceptions + Boyz II Men = A thing of beauty.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I haven't watched much WWE the past couple of months, but a Daniel Bryan heel turn has me interested again.