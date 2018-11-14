Traina Thoughts: Alex Bregman Surprises Waitress With $500 Tip After Ordering Water

YouTube

Astros' Alex Bregman and friends order waters and then leave $500 cash.

By Jimmy Traina
November 14, 2018

1. People can't agree on much these days, but I think it's safe to say we all think more stories like this are needed right now.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman recently surprised a waitress with a $500 tip after his group of friends ordered some waters. 

The backstory: Bregman wanted to help out someone who was going through a rough time and called the establishment he was going to ahead of time. The owner or manager told him about a specific waitress who had her car broken into that day. So Bregman conconted a plan where they'd sit at one of her tables and order waters and then come up with an emergency, forcing them to leave the restaurant. However, the slugger would drop $500 in cash on the table before departing.

The generous act brought the waitress to tears and made for a great video.

2. This newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Ian Eagle of CBS Sports/Turner Sports. The versatile broadcaster talks about whether doing Nets games for 25 years has taken a toll on him, weighs in on the recent report that TNT might be forcing out Marv Albert as its lead NBA voice, shares some hilarious Bill Raftery stories, reminisces about his days working for Mike and the Mad Dog, offers advice to young broadcasters, reveals a couple of opportunities he had with the Howard Stern Show and explains why he's never had a salad in his entire life. 

Obvioulsy, I'm biased, but if you can listen to this podcast and not be a fan of Ian Eagle, something is wrong with you. He was hilarious. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. This video that went viral of a Colts offensive lineman screaming like a maniac while making a block?

In the words of Elaine Benes, "fake, fake, fake, fake."

4. Sammy Sosa turned 50 years old on Monday and celebrated in style.


5. Patrick Mahomes with a rare loss.

6. Andrew Luck is the most polite athlete in the world. 

7. The WWE had another incident this week where things go too real. During Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax clobbered fan favorite Becky Lynch with a fist and the result was downight nasty.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: All of Nathan Peterman's interceptions + Boyz II Men = A thing of beauty.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I haven't watched much WWE the past couple of months, but a Daniel Bryan heel turn has me interested again.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)