1. On November 16, 2016, at 6:55 p.m. ET, model Kate Upton reacted to her then-boyfriend/now-husband Justin Verlander losing out on the AL Cy Young Award in a way Twitter users will never forget.

Twitter

Here's the tweet in all its unedited glory.

Kate and Justin just had their first child a little over a week ago, but obviously that was just the second-most memorable moment of their lives after the Tweet Heard 'Round the Internet.

2. Pardon the Interruption's Mike Wilbon had a truly terrible take on Jacob deGrom winning the NL Cy Young Award.

I'm not an analytics guy at all, but to say you care about wins more than ERA regarding a starting pitcher is ignorance at the highest level. Basically, Wilbon wants deGrom punished for not throwing shutouts in every one of his starts. The Mets were so pathetic this season, the only way deGrom would have picked up wins is if he never gave up a run. But, sure, let's value wins over ERA.

3. I always say sports is so stupid and football coaches are all a little ... off. Here's more proof. Houston coach Major Applewhite got into a confrontation last night with one of his defensive players, Ed Oliver, because Oliver, who was inactive for the game, was wearing a team jacket.

Ed Oliver was HEATED when his coach told him to take off his jacket on the sideline 😡 pic.twitter.com/2OZUAXSrJ1 — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2018

Let's boil this down: You literally have a grown man—an adult—going out of his way to tell another guy that he's not allowed to wear a particular jacket. So stupid. So dumb. So weird.

4. This wasn't quite Donald Trump-Jim Acosta, but Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with a question in his postgame press conference last night after losing to the Seahawks, but the reporter did not back down, telling the Packers QB that his team can't win on the road.

The Packers' playoff odds are at 30% per FPI, but Aaron Rodgers isn't saying it's over. pic.twitter.com/jYo133rb75 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 16, 2018

5. I don't know why, but TNT decided we needed an update on Shaquille O'Neal's vile feet last night.

It's the return of Shaquille Toe'Neal 😷 pic.twitter.com/ppaJgHTrhn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2018

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Ian Eagle of CBS Sports/Turner Sports. The versatile broadcaster talks about whether doing Nets games for 25 years has taken a toll on him, weighs in on the recent report that TNT might be forcing out Marv Albert as its lead NBA voice, shares a few hilarious Bill Raftery stories, reminisces about his days working for Mike and the Mad Dog, offers advice to young broadcasters, reveals a couple of opportunities he had with the Howard Stern Show and explains why he's never had a salad in his entire life. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the Survivor Series taking place this Sunday, this is a good time to remember the most important night in the history of pro wrestling which took place at the 1997 Survivor Series.

IN CLOSING: Saints -8 this Sunday is the bet of the day.