Weekend Hot Clicks: Les Miles, NSFW Gritty Tattoo, Heidi Game Anniversary

Getty Images

Les Miles is finalizing a deal to become Kansas's head coach as one lucky fan receives a horrifying, NSFW Gritty tattoo.

By Andrew Doughty
November 17, 2018

Finishing the mission

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura took a spectacularly entertaining dive into the prank pulled by MIT students at the 1982 Harvard-Yale game. That sent me down a rabbit hole of other pranks, including the Yale’s “We Suck” stunt in 2004. Also, some cool history behind Harvard’s trip to Fenway on Saturday.

Les is more

As Ross Dellenger reported on Friday, Les Miles is finalizing a deal to become Kansas head coach.

Amateur hour

The refs at a California high school football game need to watch more football.

It’s always draft season

ICYMI last week, Albert Breer dropped Big Board 1.0, which doesn’t have a quarterback in the top 10.

Nov. 17, 1968

Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the Heidi Game.

Nina Agdal

Whoa

NSFW Gritty

The detail...

Odds and Ends

Best of Week 11 CFB cheerleaders ... SI’s MLB staff predicts Bryce Harper’s contract ... An Army veteran tells CFB teams to stop honoring the troops … Invade a home, send a fruit basket to apologize ... The Maui Invitational field is STACKED this year ... Mike Leach’s conspiracy tweet cost Washington State more than $1 million ... New nicknames for all the Wildcats, Tigers and Bulldogs of college football.

Grant Kersey!

’American Renegades’ trailer

We need more box chirping

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

