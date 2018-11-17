Finishing the mission

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura took a spectacularly entertaining dive into the prank pulled by MIT students at the 1982 Harvard-Yale game. That sent me down a rabbit hole of other pranks, including the Yale’s “We Suck” stunt in 2004. Also, some cool history behind Harvard’s trip to Fenway on Saturday.

Les is more

As Ross Dellenger reported on Friday, Les Miles is finalizing a deal to become Kansas head coach.

11 years ago today Les miles had LSU at #1.



The #2 team? Kansas. #FullCircle — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) November 17, 2018

Amateur hour

The refs at a California high school football game need to watch more football.

It’s always draft season

ICYMI last week, Albert Breer dropped Big Board 1.0, which doesn’t have a quarterback in the top 10.

Nov. 17, 1968

Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the Heidi Game.

Nina Agdal

Whoa

Watch an exclusive clip of the Millennium Falcon ride at Disney's #StarWars theme park https://t.co/tabWprkvtY pic.twitter.com/BqeIJx9qyj — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 17, 2018

NSFW Gritty

so my tattoo artist just did this for someone? which one of you is it pic.twitter.com/uuL77Hl5gp — collin mehalick (@collin) November 16, 2018

The detail...

Odds and Ends

Best of Week 11 CFB cheerleaders ... SI’s MLB staff predicts Bryce Harper’s contract ... An Army veteran tells CFB teams to stop honoring the troops … Invade a home, send a fruit basket to apologize ... The Maui Invitational field is STACKED this year ... Mike Leach’s conspiracy tweet cost Washington State more than $1 million ... New nicknames for all the Wildcats, Tigers and Bulldogs of college football.

Grant Kersey!

’American Renegades’ trailer

We need more box chirping

Chirp king Brad Marchand: “How much did you pay to watch me?” pic.twitter.com/1X5NzWunqC — Adam London (@_adamlondon) November 17, 2018

