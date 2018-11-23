The Bears pulled off the best Thanksgiving celebration

While most of us spent Thanksgiving glued to our couch in a haze of turkey and stuffing, the Bears brought their dancing shoes to Detroit in a 23–16 victory over the Lions. After an interception by Chicago defensive back Kyle Fuller sealed the win over the Bears' divisional rival, fellow DB Prince Amukamara brought out his best James Brown impression, and delivered a fitting homage to the Motor City in the Bears' third win in 12 days.

I love the sense of history by the Bears Defense—breaking out the Temptation Walk in Motown on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Awesome. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 22, 2018

Too bad the Bears won't play in Detroit again this season, because I would have loved to see what other moves Fuller and his teammates brought out in celebration. Michael Jackson's moonwalk would be pretty difficult on turf, but a Mitchell Trubisky rocking a sparkling white glove would suffice. A James-Brown cape would certainly look good on Khalil Mack.

Good on the NFL for getting rid of its draconian celebration penalties. The more endzone dancing the better, especially after a game-winning interception.

Markelle Fultz Can't Escape His Shooting Woes

Markelle Fultz' mysterious shooting struggles from his rookie year haven't dissipated in 2018, with a combination of potential injuries and a case of the yips hamstringing the former No. 1 overall pick. And the Washington product couldn't even enjoy a quiet Thanksgiving without going viral.

Amari Cooper is money from the charity stripe 💯 @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/dKbDv1RSJh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2018

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper paid homage to Fultz' new "hot potato" free-throw motion after scoring a touchdown against Washington on Thursday, having more success shooting the football over the crossbar than Fultz does at the foul line. But Fultz doesn't seem to have any hard feelings, throwing a retweet to a video of Cooper's celebration.

Good-old-fashioned hate at the Egg Bowl

Ole Miss and Mississippi State pulled off their best impression of a fight with the in-laws on Thursday night, getting in a brawl in the end zone to end the third quarter. Looks like there's no love lost for these intrastate rivals.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are NOT in the holiday spirit.



"Unsportsmanlike conduct on all players for both teams..." pic.twitter.com/Cf6efueNSu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2018

The fight was so severe that every player on the two teams received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The visiting Bulldogs left with a dominant 35-3 victory, dominating in front of a slight crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

The best of SI

The Cowboys seized the NFC East lead with their Thanksgiving Day victory. ... NBA players hate being passed to as the shot clock expires. ... Tiger vs. Phil is perhaps the greatest match play event in history.

Around The Sports World

Ezekiel Elliott loves the Salvation Army kettle

Texas guard Kerwin Roach continues his poster tour

IT'S HAMMER TIME FOR @TexasMBB's KERWIN ROACH II! pic.twitter.com/OV4TqM8bNi — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 23, 2018

Drew Brees would make a great Turkey Bowl QB

The 4 undrafted receivers who caught TDs for the Saints make a combined $1.9M this season.



Drew Brees makes $1.6M PER GAME. pic.twitter.com/34NGPcmk06 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 23, 2018

Soccer fans take practice very seriously

Boca Juniors fans filled their 49,000 La Bombonera stadium for Boca's training session ahead of their game with River Plate this weekend. pic.twitter.com/M6bzsGueH0 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 22, 2018

Sheldon Rankins is pretty excited about his turkey leg

Not Sports

The Lion King remake looks awesome

The western U.S. needs to rethink its side dish game

Here’s the most disproportionately consumed Thanksgiving side dish in each region:https://t.co/WDpqVXEZKw pic.twitter.com/kNidBtpdt8 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 22, 2018

Rita Ora had a bit of a lip singing mishap

Yikes Rita Ora caught lip synching at #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/nkd4w9VKRM — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 22, 2018

Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats used to be kind of terrifying

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade adapts to the eye of the times: https://t.co/7DtF7aak9Z pic.twitter.com/sFxPLgrcSi — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 22, 2018

A good song

