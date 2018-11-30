30 days, no light source whatsoever, $100,000

It might shock you to learn that pro poker players will bet on just about anything. There are stories of guys eating $1,000 worth of McDonald’s in 36 hours, running 70 miles on a treadmill in 24 hours and even getting breast implants, all to win some money off their friends and rivals. The latest example might be the most extreme, though.

An American poker pro named Rich Alati will attempt to spend 30 days locked inside a bathroom in total darkness, with no human contact and no way to tell how much time has passed. If he can do it, he wins $100,000. If he can’t, he owes $100,000.

The bet was made by an Australian player named Rory Young, who says he posed the idea to Alati within a few days of meeting him at a poker table in Las Vegas. Young asked Alati how long he thought he could spend in total darkness, completely isolated, which he told PocketFives “is one of my go-to questions” when playing a game popular among poker players called Lodden Thinks. People usually say 20 to 25 days, but Alati said 30 and so they made the bet.

These are the terms, according to PocketFives:

“The conditions are complete darkness, so no electronics, no light-emitting devices, no drugs of any kind,” said Young. “He is allowed any type of food that he wants. He has a bed in there, he has a shower and a bathtub. He has pretty lavish toiletries like Epsom salts, sugar scrubs, that kind of stuff.” Along with food from Flower Child (a Las Vegas restaurant), some sliced fruit, almond milk, cereal, and Pop Tarts he has in his fridge, meals are being delivered to Alati during the 30 days, but not on a regular basis so as not to give him any indication as to how much time has passed. “Food is delivered every three to six days and we’ve randomized what days it’ll be delivered and we’ll drop off six days worth of food so he doesn’t know how long it’s been,” said Young. “It could be three days, it could be six days. He’ll have no idea of how long it’s been, so no watches or clocks or things like that.” There are five night-vision cameras broadcasting around the clock and the only privacy Alati gets is when he’s in the shower or the toilet cubicle. Alati’s family and a few select others have access to the feed.

That’s some real horror movie stuff, especially when you hear how gleeful Young is about the whole thing.

“For me, this is the bet of a lifetime,” Young told Poker News.

The NBA Finals might not be a sweep this year

The Warriors and Raptors played an overtime thriller in Toronto last night, with Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard lighting up the score sheet. The Raps came out on top, 131–128, in what could very well be a preview of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both sat out with injuries, so I guess if the Warriors are missing two starters by the time June rolls around, we might see a competitive series.

The best of SI

Thursday Night Football was a defensive struggle between the Saints and Cowboys. ... The Heisman race between Tua Tagavailoa and Kyler Murray is closer than you think. ... Is this finally the end of the Patriots’ dominance?

Around the sports world

Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill wrote about her friendship with former ESPN president John Skipper, who suspended her this time last year. ... A Muay Thai fight ended when both a competitor and the referee were knocked out at the same time. ... Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled were charged in some kind of cryptocurrency scam.

Big hit literally sends David Krejci’s teeth flying

Fox’s college football crew had a hard time escaping Pullman last weekend

It’s true. Our @CFBONFOX crew moved a downed tree from the road somewhere in rural Washington after the Apple Cup. @BruceFeldmanCFB even helped @3rd_Goal and me. pic.twitter.com/eEyyIsjhE5 — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) November 29, 2018

If I were a betting man, I’d bet on Patrick Corbin signing with the Yankees

From someone who attended Patrick Corbin’s recent wedding: “His younger brother gave a best-man speech and at the end took out a Yankees hat and put it on, which elicited a great applause, and said they all hoped that he and Jen would be moving closer to home.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

Let the games begin pic.twitter.com/hZSlRobtQq — The Official Simonetti Source (@SimonettiSource) November 29, 2018

Patrick Mahomes was in the thick of the supporters’ section at Kansas City’s MLS playoff game

.@PatrickMahomes5 and the @Chiefs are HYPED for Sporting KC's match vs. the Portland Timbers 🚨



Catch it right now on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/n8J7k2uwBd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2018

“Horse” race goes predictably and hilariously off the rails

Not sports

PBR will not go extinct after surviving a legal challenge from MillerCoors. ... A Texas woman is upset that an airline agent made fun of her daughter’s name, Abcde. ... Scientists can’t make heads or tails of a strange earthquake that circled the globe.

Philly MacGyver is my new favorite superhero

Shoutout to this Philadelphia woman who turned her hairspray into a blowtorch after getting angry at the corner deli pic.twitter.com/FMnghU1h1z — Dan McQuade (@dhm) November 29, 2018

The viral Australian steer has sparked an international controversy

Dozer the 'gentle giant' from Manitoba has a full inch on Knickers the steer https://t.co/K8YNTbPBNf pic.twitter.com/aYVlR5Vvht — As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) November 29, 2018

28 trombones play “Bohemian Rhapsody”

So that’s how many car chases are in Los Angeles

.@Stu_Mundel is an absolute god. He leaves one police chase at Hollywood & Vine and look how quickly he finds the other chase that's happening. pic.twitter.com/YWUZPbNcKR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 30, 2018

A good song

