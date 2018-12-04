Colt McCoy is one tough cookie

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Skins’ nightmare season got even worse in last night’s loss to the Eagles when Colt McCoy broke his leg on a freak play in the first quarter. McCoy tripped and fell for what should have been an innocuous sack, but then his right leg whipped around the leg of a defender and bent it severely enough to break it.

Washington #Redskins QB Colt McCoy limped to the locker room with a lower left leg injury and is questionable to return. Mark Sanchez (!!!) is in at quarterback for Washington. #NFL



(video via @ProFootballDoc) pic.twitter.com/bdfOv50kP4 — Andersen Pickard (@andersenreports) December 4, 2018

Here’s what McCoy looked like moments later, hobbling through the tunnel on his way out of the X-ray room.

That certainly looks like a guy who just broke his leg. And yet, somehow, McCoy did not come out of the game immediately after the play on which he was injured. He actually stayed on the field for two more plays, and completed two passes. The first, a five-yard completion to Chris Thompson, was called back for an illegal block in the back, setting Washington up with third-and-30 from the Philadelphia 36. McCoy then found Jamison Crowder for 10 yards to set the Skins up for an easier field goal, which Dustin Hopkins converted.

It just goes to show you how adrenaline can trick you into thinking you’re just fine, when in reality you should hardly be able to walk.

Mark Sanchez, playoff quarterback, is a thing that could happen

Mark Sanchez with the ... wait for it ... Butt Fumble Recovery pic.twitter.com/Pg3g7N2giA — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 4, 2018

With McCoy injured, Washington’s playoff hopes now rest with ... Mark Sanchez. Although the loss to Eagles created a logjam in the NFC East, it’s still not impossible that, behind a strong defense and reliable running game, the Skins win two or three of their remaining games and qualify for the the playoffs. Wouldn’t Jets fans just love to see Sanchez suit up in the postseason again?

The best of SI

Our intrepid intern Will Ragatz ranked each and every bowl matchup. ... We have an awesome book excerpt where a flight attendant shares stories from the Jail Blazers’ plane. ... Jets coach Todd Bowles made the baffling decision to start Josh McCown, even though Sam Darnold was healthy enough to play.

Around the sports world

Athlon Sports also has a ranking of all the bowl games. ... Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is retiring, according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. ...Voting is now open for the best award in college football, SB Nation’s Piesman Trophy. ... TMZ is reporting a third allegation of violence by Kareem Hunt.

Adrian Peterson’s longest career run came at age 33

That’s a 90-yard scamper, the longest ever by a player of his age. He still finished the game with only 98 yards, though.

Everyone prepares for a game differently

Just thought this was 😂😂



Carson Wentz and teammates in deep prayer@nelsonagholor 🤣#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xgdIhAbvLG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 4, 2018

Look how relatable the billionaire is, playing cornhole the way we all know and love

#Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie is hitting the tailgates. Can't argue with the results.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EYdtAHA3yX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2018

What a huge crack-back block from Gritty

Philly mascots just played a game at halftime @GrittyNHL throwing a block on @TempleUniv owl to score Swoop#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/98JGcrLdQD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 4, 2018

How to clean a football uniform after a game in the mud

Saturday afternoon, my wife said Drake might as well throw those football uniforms away. My mom added, "I wouldn't want to try and get those clean".



Well, they hadn't met Drake's Dream Clean Team. @johnsears has.

Good story.#EmbraceTheSuck pic.twitter.com/byrO7llE04 — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) December 4, 2018

Nelly makes his pitch for Bryce Harper to come to St. Louis

It was a passing clinic in the NBA last night

New Seattle infielder JP Crawford has a history with the Mariners

Not sports

Archaelogists in Israel dug up a stash of gold coins from the 11th century. ... This is how a photographer captured a viral shot of the earthquake devestation in Alaska. ... You can apply for a job as the caretaker of a small island in Britain, and be its only resident.

The only good sketch on SNL got cut

Congratulations, your dog is Spider-Man

James Brown did not mess around

If you thought rap beef was serious, you haven’t heard of James Brown and Joe Tex pic.twitter.com/9zaIkNvgyf — @BoneyStarks (@BoneyStarks) December 2, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.