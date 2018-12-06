1. After the Lakers beat the Spurs 121-113 Wednesday night, thanks to 42 points (20 in the fourth quarter) by LeBron James, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was asked why it's so hard to guard the King.

Since it's well known that Popovich isn't a fan of ridiculous questions, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the longtime Spurs coach reacted in his typical fashion.

"Have you watched LeBron play before?," Popovich asked the reporter. "Jesus. He's LeBron James. That's what makes him difficult to guard." End scene.

What makes LeBron hard to guard? Pop has a simple answer 🙃 pic.twitter.com/PeRIA1UNlT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2018

2. Jason Witten took a lot of heat Monday night for ripping the Redskins over their signing of Reuben Foster since Witten once played with Greg Hardy and publicly said he was fine with Dallas bringing him on board. Witten had a different story, though, on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thanks for your opinion, Robert. Privately, I let my opinion be known and agreed to disagree. That day after practice I chose not to be divisive. Prob went too far. On Monday with platform and no longer member of a team,I spoke my mind. Would love your support w/

SCORE Foundation https://t.co/0ipiGwX1Hi — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) December 5, 2018

3. What a great week for Ohio State University. First, their highly unlikable head football coach retires and now they get a bacon vending machine.

Mhmmm 🥓 bacon 🥓 😋



Students at Ohio State will be able to will be able to purchase bacon from a vending machine for just a $1. https://t.co/gUOuG0iRRL pic.twitter.com/mnHOnaRNsf — WTTE FOX 28 (@fox28columbus) December 6, 2018

4. Someone let Kevin Durant know that jealousy is a very, very ugly trait.

"So much hype comes from being around LeBron. He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. ... So I get why anyone wouldn't want to be in that environment because it's toxic. Especially when the attention is bulls---" https://t.co/yBNOrHcOoV — Tom Hoffarth (@tomhoffarth) December 6, 2018

5. This. Is. Genius.

One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R — andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with comedian Bill Burr, who was simply hilarious during the 60-minute chat. Burr riffed on everything from sports fans who get into arguments with friends to why he can't get into soccer to why he hates touchdown celebrations to Tom Brady. He also discussed the state of comedy, how the politically correct climate affects him and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Local news comes through with this story about a man trying to save a guy who was hanging from his roof while putting up Christmas decorations. The only problem was... well see for yourself.

