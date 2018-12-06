Traina Thoughts: Gregg Popovich Gave a Vintage Gregg Popovich Answer When He Was Asked About LeBron

Gregg Popovich was asked why it's hard to guard LeBron and it went as you'd expect.

By Jimmy Traina
December 06, 2018

1. After the Lakers beat the Spurs 121-113 Wednesday night, thanks to 42 points (20 in the fourth quarter) by LeBron James, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was asked why it's so hard to guard the King.

Since it's well known that Popovich isn't a fan of ridiculous questions, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the longtime Spurs coach reacted in his typical fashion.

"Have you watched LeBron play before?," Popovich asked the reporter. "Jesus. He's LeBron James. That's what makes him difficult to guard." End scene.

2. Jason Witten took a lot of heat Monday night for ripping the Redskins over their signing of Reuben Foster since Witten once played with Greg Hardy and publicly said he was fine with Dallas bringing him on board. Witten had a different story, though, on Twitter on Wednesday.

3. What a great week for Ohio State University. First, their highly unlikable head football coach retires and now they get a bacon vending machine.

4. Someone let Kevin Durant know that jealousy is a very, very ugly trait.

5. This. Is. Genius.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with comedian Bill Burr, who was simply hilarious during the 60-minute chat. Burr riffed on everything from sports fans who get into arguments with friends to why he can't get into soccer to why he hates touchdown celebrations to Tom Brady. He also discussed the state of comedy, how the politically correct climate affects him and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Local news comes through with this story about a man trying to save a guy who was hanging from his roof while putting up Christmas decorations. The only problem was... well see for yourself.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I refuse to bet Thursday's pig of a game, but if I had to, I'd go with the under 37.5.

