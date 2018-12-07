Traina Thoughts: TNT's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude Hilariously Destroys Charles Barkley After 'Insult' About Her Clothes

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

TNT's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude didn't let Charles Barkley get away with a critique of her wardrobe.

By Jimmy Traina
December 07, 2018

1. Most broadcasters would be in trouble for this, but for Charles Barkley it was just another night at the office. During the NBA on TNT Thursday, Barkley mocked sideline reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude for wearing an outfit that he claims was from TJ Maxx. The best part of the clip was Barkley's colleague, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith doing everything they can to ignore Barkley and change the subject.

Gold-Onwude did not let Barkley get away with accusation and fired right back.

The "Big and Bigger" line was solid, but Gold-Onwude really scored the TKO with the free donut line. Well done.

2. A year ago, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a devastating back/neck injury that led to spine stabilization surgery. Yesterday, he was doing this.

3. Many thanks to SI.com social media star Gino Zarrillo for passing along Derrick Herny's 99-yard run as called by the legendary Jim Ross.

4. Rams coach Sean McVay received some praise because he was able to rattle off the names of all 11 Bears defensive starters during a press conference this week. 

Sean McVay

McVay's defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips, decided to mock his boss the next day with this performance.

5. Jay Cutler has a new hairdo that has him looking like Bradley Cooper and Twitter had thoughts.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with comedian Bill Burr, who was simply hilarious during the 60-minute chat. Burr riffed on everything from sports fans who get into arguments with friends to why he can't get into soccer to why he hates touchdown celebrations to Tom Brady. He also discussed the state of comedy, how the politically correct climate affects him and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is peak Rock when it comes to promos.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Broncos -4 at the Niners is the best bet on Sunday.

