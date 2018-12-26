Fat Draymond was the best part of Lakers-Warriors

Before anyone @’s me, let’s be real: The Warriors didn’t dazzle, LeBron dominated, then left the game in the third. Steph led Golden State during a shortlived comeback attempt without the King on the court, then the rally ended and the Warriors disappointed Christmas-dinner-filled fans with a 26-point loss to a LeBron-less Lakers team. So yes, Fat Draymond was the best part of the game.

🗣 Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from our fam to yours, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/q1TwXZebxX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 25, 2018

Steph Curry eavesdropping on Lonzo Ball came in a close second.

Damian Lillard got his own A Christmas Story lampshade

Lillard was locked and loaded for Portland’s Christmas Day game against the Jazz. His legs were ready, as was his spare pair. The 28-year-old Trail Blazers star is clearly a fan of A Christmas Story. So much so that he showed up to Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City with a custom version of the famous leg lamp from the beloved movie.

Does Damian Lillard like A Christmas Story?



Asking for a friend 😂



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/8hxnkdfVss — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 26, 2018

Harden had a wild outfit

Rockets guard James Harden was rocking a wild pregame outfit on Christmas Day. It wasn’t exactly festive, but it definitely made a statement. Harden had an insane game shortly after wearing this neon masterpiece, so maybe he should do it more often.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

Everyone loves Christmas pajamas–athletes included.

While every day might be Rusev Day for wrestling fans, Christmas Day was particularly special as Rusev took on Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. title. He also celebrated by giving his girlfriend Lara’s father a car for Christmas. Cue a cuteness that I wouldn’t normally associate with Rusev…

When @RusevBUL & I first met we talked about how we wanted to be successful so we could create better lives for our parents. We dreamed of buying them a car & house.

Today we bought & gave my Dad a car ! Merry Christmas Daddy ! We LOVE YOU ! pic.twitter.com/6XLF8slysI — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2018

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

