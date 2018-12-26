Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Fat Draymond Won NBA Christmas Day

The NBA's top-billed Christmas game didn't really live up to the hype.

By Emily Caron
December 26, 2018

Fat Draymond was the best part of Lakers-Warriors

Before anyone @’s me, let’s be real: The Warriors didn’t dazzle, LeBron dominated, then left the game in the third. Steph led Golden State during a shortlived comeback attempt without the King on the court, then the rally ended and the Warriors disappointed Christmas-dinner-filled fans with a 26-point loss to a LeBron-less Lakers team. So yes, Fat Draymond was the best part of the game.

Steph Curry eavesdropping on Lonzo Ball came in a close second.

Damian Lillard got his own A Christmas Story lampshade

Lillard was locked and loaded for Portland’s Christmas Day game against the Jazz. His legs were ready, as was his spare pair. The 28-year-old Trail Blazers star is clearly a fan of A Christmas Story. So much so that he showed up to Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City with a custom version of the famous leg lamp from the beloved movie.

Harden had a wild outfit

Rockets guard James Harden was rocking a wild pregame outfit on Christmas Day. It wasn’t exactly festive, but it definitely made a statement. Harden had an insane game shortly after wearing this neon masterpiece, so maybe he should do it more often.

The best of SI

Football and Fellowship, a Christmas Story in Seattle... Giannis's Christmas Day performance for the Bucks was another big moment in what is becoming a historic season… Browns OC Freddie Kitchens shared his thoughts on the meaning of Christmas… Noted ketchup enthusiast Patrick Mahomes scored the endorsement deal of his dreams from Hunt's.

Around the sports world

ESPN brought you an oral history of Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins’s historic splits… Boxing Day is here … and Brady Singer, a pitcher in the Kansas City Royals organization, gave his parents a special Christmas gift that might make you cry.

Everyone loves Christmas pajamas–athletes included.

View this post on Instagram

🎄🎄🎄

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

View this post on Instagram

🐺🐺🦋🦋🦋

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

While every day might be Rusev Day for wrestling fans, Christmas Day was particularly special as Rusev took on Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. title. He also celebrated by giving his girlfriend Lara’s father a car for Christmas. Cue a cuteness that I wouldn’t normally associate with Rusev…

Not sports

The 400-pound actor who plays The Mountain on Game of Thrones apparently eats 10,000 calories a day... Queen Elizabeth gave her Christmas Day speech in front of a piano made out of gold... GoFundMe has refunded everyone who helped raise $400,000 for a homeless Philadelphia veteran. The campaign was all part of an elaborate “Good Samaritan” scam... Seth Rogan also blew everyone’s mind Tuesday when he found out that the gangster movie Kevin McCallister was watching in Home Alone was filmed just for the movie–and shared the news on Twitter. Apparently 22,000 also learned something new last night.

A good song

