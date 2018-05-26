Weekend Hot Clicks: Here’s Why LeBron is King of Elimination Games

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks, we are reminded once again why King James and elimination games go together like peas and carrots. 

By Andrew Doughty
May 26, 2018

The King speaks

LeBron sent the Eastern Conference Finals back to Boston with a legendary Game 6 performance in Cleveland. Here’s why LeBron is the king of elimination games and when the King jumps on your table, what do you do?

LeBron’s BFF

When you say LeBron has been clutch his entire career, you get LeBron’s admiration.

I’d pull over Eric Church in a second

A cop pulled over Adam Levine and James Corden during a session of Carpool Karaoke.

Those Oilers helmets

NFL teams that should go back to throwback uniforms.

"I didn’t break it, I was merely testing its durability."

Illinois football players "relocated" a park statue to their rooftop, got charged with theft.

Jasmyn Wilkins

How many players can you name in this photo?

Indy 500 from space

Still don’t know how his knee didn’t explode

Odds and Ends

Ronaldo smoked a camera guy in the head during practice ... Embiid dunked on a trash-talking guy in a Philly park ... Ready for fantasy football? Early Top 300 player rankings … Bruce Weber gets rewarded for beating UMBC ... Ronaldinho is not marrying two women at the same time, as reports claimed ... California proposes an amendment that limits coaching salaries at state schools to $200,000 per year ... Dumb game but Disney enthusiasts will love it: Can you recognize the Disney character just from their color scheme?

She made contact

Which is better?

Japanese wrestling comes to San Fran

.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is broadcasting a live event from San Francisco in July

