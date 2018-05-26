The King speaks

LeBron sent the Eastern Conference Finals back to Boston with a legendary Game 6 performance in Cleveland. Here’s why LeBron is the king of elimination games and when the King jumps on your table, what do you do?

LeBron’s BFF

When you say LeBron has been clutch his entire career, you get LeBron’s admiration.

I’d pull over Eric Church in a second

A cop pulled over Adam Levine and James Corden during a session of Carpool Karaoke.

Those Oilers helmets

NFL teams that should go back to throwback uniforms.

"I didn’t break it, I was merely testing its durability."

Illinois football players "relocated" a park statue to their rooftop, got charged with theft.

Jasmyn Wilkins

We sure do love our Atlanta-based rookie! ☺️https://t.co/F8jk5tKirG pic.twitter.com/i1VnCWuCV3 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 26, 2018

How many players can you name in this photo?

LeBron takes flight during the McDonald's All American game, 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/HAtN2TtTt4 — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 26, 2018

Indy 500 from space

Big weekend for @IndyCar racing. The @Space_Station crew wishes all drivers and teams a safe and successful race on Sunday! Can’t wait until the green flag waves. #INDYCAR #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/cIq4Eq990i — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) May 25, 2018

Still don’t know how his knee didn’t explode

Today in 1995, Ken Griffey Jr makes this catch in center field - breaking his wrist on the play. #TodayInSports @Mariners #Mariners pic.twitter.com/7Mhrlgo3xi — TodayInSports Ⓥ (@TodayInSports3) May 26, 2018

Odds and Ends

Ronaldo smoked a camera guy in the head during practice ... Embiid dunked on a trash-talking guy in a Philly park ... Ready for fantasy football? Early Top 300 player rankings … Bruce Weber gets rewarded for beating UMBC ... Ronaldinho is not marrying two women at the same time, as reports claimed ... California proposes an amendment that limits coaching salaries at state schools to $200,000 per year ... Dumb game but Disney enthusiasts will love it: Can you recognize the Disney character just from their color scheme?

She made contact

Which is better?

Synchronized NBA Players, Volume XXIV pic.twitter.com/S8qDO2XGUh — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 26, 2018

Japanese wrestling comes to San Fran

.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is broadcasting a live event from San Francisco in July