Traina Thoughts: Big Ben is Kim. Antonio Brown is Kanye. Yes, the Steelers are the Kardashians.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Ben is Kim. Team captain, face of the franchise, got great tape."

By Jimmy Traina
January 03, 2019

1. It's almost impossible to keep up with all the Steelers drama. Fights, press conferences, subtweets, petty feelings over useless awards, people not showing up to work. It's all happening at a rapid pace. And the nonsense has people comparing the historic NFL franchise to reality TV's most infamous family.

Current Steelers tight end Jesse James came out Wednesday and flat-out said, "Ah man, we are — Kardashians."

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt took things to another level, though, on Thursday's show, breaking down the Kardashian equivalent of each Steeler. I don't want to spoil everything for you, but I'll just tell you there is a Ray J mention and this outstanding line:  "Ben is Kim. Team captain, face of the franchise, got great tape."

2. In addition to the dead-on Kardashian comparisons, the Steelers have also provided us with plenty of other content over the past 48 hours.

JuJu Smith is dropping Twitter bombs about water.

This scout has given us the worst take of 2019.

And Antonio Brown was the surprise singer on some new FOX show Wednesday night and performed Bobby Brown's hit "My Prerogative", which amazingly has the following lyrics:

Everybody's talkin' all this stuff about me 
Why don't they just let me live
I don't need permission
Make my own decisions 
That's my prerogative

3. Feedback on the newest episode of the SI Media Podcast has been tremendous. The show features a 45-minute roundtable discussion about The Office. Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall and former MLB pitcher Dan Haren did a great job analyzing the show and bringing thought-provoking opinions to the podcast. I've also enjoyed hearing your thoughts about The Office on Twitter, so keep them (and all the memes) coming. If you haven't listened yet, you can do so below or on iTunes.

4. Russell Westbrook is getting all kinds of attention for his awesome guitar taunt of Lance Stephenson last night, but we're more fascinated by the fact that part of his pregame outfit including a pair of oven mitts around his neck.

5. Here's the final verdict on how all those NFL boycotts performed in 2018.

6. This is a bit impressive.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 67th birthday to the greatest wrestling play-by-play man ever, Jim Ross.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I already miss Booger McFarland's crane. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)