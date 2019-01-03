1. It's almost impossible to keep up with all the Steelers drama. Fights, press conferences, subtweets, petty feelings over useless awards, people not showing up to work. It's all happening at a rapid pace. And the nonsense has people comparing the historic NFL franchise to reality TV's most infamous family.

Current Steelers tight end Jesse James came out Wednesday and flat-out said, "Ah man, we are — Kardashians."

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt took things to another level, though, on Thursday's show, breaking down the Kardashian equivalent of each Steeler. I don't want to spoil everything for you, but I'll just tell you there is a Ray J mention and this outstanding line: "Ben is Kim. Team captain, face of the franchise, got great tape."

2. In addition to the dead-on Kardashian comparisons, the Steelers have also provided us with plenty of other content over the past 48 hours.

JuJu Smith is dropping Twitter bombs about water.

Fact of the day: Water is not wet. Water is a liquid that wets things. “Wet" is the condition of a liquid sticking to a solid surface, such as water wetting our skin. We CAN NOT say that water is wet, because it takes a liquid AND a solid to define the term "wet." 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gzj8zh3lp6 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 3, 2019

This scout has given us the worst take of 2019.

Football fans for years have been critical of scouts because Antonio Brown slid 6th round. I think we’ve seen in the last few days why. There were issues while he was in college, so he fell. Teams know what they are doing — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) January 3, 2019

And Antonio Brown was the surprise singer on some new FOX show Wednesday night and performed Bobby Brown's hit "My Prerogative", which amazingly has the following lyrics:

Everybody's talkin' all this stuff about me

Why don't they just let me live

I don't need permission

Make my own decisions

That's my prerogative

AB performed My Prerogative by Bobby Brown. pic.twitter.com/uSfkB817PS — Tomlin Reactions (@TomlinReactions) January 3, 2019

3. Feedback on the newest episode of the SI Media Podcast has been tremendous. The show features a 45-minute roundtable discussion about The Office. Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall and former MLB pitcher Dan Haren did a great job analyzing the show and bringing thought-provoking opinions to the podcast. I've also enjoyed hearing your thoughts about The Office on Twitter, so keep them (and all the memes) coming. If you haven't listened yet, you can do so below or on iTunes.

4. Russell Westbrook is getting all kinds of attention for his awesome guitar taunt of Lance Stephenson last night, but we're more fascinated by the fact that part of his pregame outfit including a pair of oven mitts around his neck.

Slappin' da bass man pic.twitter.com/dJkjo2u5mv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 3, 2019

5. Here's the final verdict on how all those NFL boycotts performed in 2018.

Final viewership numbers from the 2018 NFL regular season pic.twitter.com/OzbT3j0bAx — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) January 2, 2019

6. This is a bit impressive.

Ignore all other 2018 numbers.



THIS is the @NFL stat of the year:@DeAndreHopkins:

115 receptions

0 dropped passes — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 31, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 67th birthday to the greatest wrestling play-by-play man ever, Jim Ross.

IN CLOSING: I already miss Booger McFarland's crane.