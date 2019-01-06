This movie would have been awesome.
Before LeBron James was pegged to star in "Space Jam 2," the world's most popular skateboarder was supposed to play the lead in his own movie set in that same cinematic universe.
Tony Hawk explained on Instagram this weekend how he met with the people over at Warner Bros. back in 2003 with the expectation of creating "Skate Jam." That's right. We were going to have the first man to complete a 900 on a skateboard co-starring with the Looney Tunes in a movie about skateboarding.
But as Hawk detailed, the project was "indefinitely postponed" after the failure of another movie.
in 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film with the Looney Tunes characters that was tentatively titled “Skate Jam.” Their plan was to bring back Bugs, Taz, etc into the cinema with a current release called “Back In Action” and then immediately start working on my project. I was about to leave for a skate trip in Australia so they met me at that iconic dome-shaped restaurant in the middle of LAX before my flight that evening. They were SERIOUS. We talked about storylines and shooting schedules, and they casually mentioned that I would get $1 million up front for signing on. I flew to Sydney that night with a sense of wonder and excitement; I had never met with Hollywood heads and felt so sure about something happening. During my week-long trip, “Back In Action” was released in theaters and bombed. By the time I got home, Skate Jam had been “indefinitely postponed” and I never heard about it again. I still think it would have been a hit considering skateboarding’s popularity at the time, and the reverence kids (now young adults) had for Space Jam. This drawing was given to me at a skate demo that Looney Tunes sponsored years before our movie talks began; with Marvin fittingly on a hoverboard.
Well, maybe Warner Bros. will one day bring back this project.