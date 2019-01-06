Before LeBron James was pegged to star in "Space Jam 2," the world's most popular skateboarder was supposed to play the lead in his own movie set in that same cinematic universe.

Tony Hawk explained on Instagram this weekend how he met with the people over at Warner Bros. back in 2003 with the expectation of creating "Skate Jam." That's right. We were going to have the first man to complete a 900 on a skateboard co-starring with the Looney Tunes in a movie about skateboarding.

But as Hawk detailed, the project was "indefinitely postponed" after the failure of another movie.

Well, maybe Warner Bros. will one day bring back this project.