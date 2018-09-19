LeBron James is teaming up with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to create Space Jam 2, and the new Laker will star in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Space Jam was a live action/animated comedy that featured Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny. It came out in 1996 and featured cameos from across the NBA and Looney Toons world. It's still the highest-grossing basketball movie of all-time.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that while the film will be a part of the franchise, it's not considered a sequel. But there are discussions of involving Jordan.

According to the Reporter, the new film will be directed by Terence Nance and production is slated for 2019 during the NBA offseason. James will have his first starring movie role after appearing in 2015's Trainwreck. Coogler will produce the movie.

"I loved his vision [for Black Panther]," James told the Reporter. "So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing."

A Space Jam sequel has long been rumored, dating back to SpringHill Entertainment’s July 2015 deal with Warner Bros.

James has been extending his portfolio outside of basketball even more this summer, including opening his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. In the television industry, James will debut a Showtime series called Shut Up and Dribble that will be narrated by former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill. He also premiered his show, The Shop, this summer.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James said. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."