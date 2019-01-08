1. When you write a daily column for the world wide web, you face a dilemma each day. Do you give attention to those who spew nonsense in hopes of getting attention? Normally, I try my best not to do this, especially in the case of certain carnival barkers who really don't believe what they are saying and are solely doing it for attention. In the case of Rex Ryan, though, I don't think his horrible take Monday on Bears kicker Cody Parkey was for attention. I think that's how he really feels, which makes it all the more ridiculous.

On Monday's Get Up, Ryan, who had just two winning seasons in eight years as a head coach and was 61-66 overall, said he didn't feel bad for Parkey, who missed a game-winning field-goal against the Eagles on Sunday.

“I don’t feel sorry for him.”



-Rex Ryan on Bears kicker Cody Parkey pic.twitter.com/byhqKtITbu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 7, 2019

Saying that he didn't feel bad for Parkey isn't that big of a deal, although the lack of empathy is telling and the explanation is embarrassing. Yes, Parkey is a big boy who makes a lot of money and his life will go on. No one disputes that. However, basic human compassion would have a person feeling sympathy when someone fails at their job, especially in such a public way.

But not big, bad Rex Ryan. The former Jets coach who always portrayed himself as a tough guy had nothing but disgust for Parkey, saying, “How about feeling sorry for his teammates and everybody else, the fanbase and everybody else you let down? This guy doesn’t prepare. They don’t do meetings. They don’t anything."

Memo to Rex: This really isn't that complex but you can feel sorry for Bears players AND Parkey. It's not an either or situation.

Also, to say kickers don't prepare is flat-out false. Of course kickers practice and prepare. Ryan makes it sound like Parkey couldn't care less if he made the kick and he just trotted out onto the field for s---s and giggles and if he made it, fine. And if he missed it, no big deal.

On top of all this, we've since come to learn that Parkey's kick was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Regardless of that, criticizing Parkey for missing is fair game. The issue is how Ryan criticized him and his bonkers explanation.

Of course, absurd takes like this just mean ESPN will probably give Ryan more airtime. Hell, they made sure to post the clip on Twitter in hoping idiots like me will give it attention.

But what the clip also does is expose the real Rex Ryan.

2. Alabama wasn't the only one who had a rough night Monday. ESPN did not generate a great rating at all for Clemson's 44-16 blowout win over the Crimson Tide.

Clemson's blowout win over Alabama delivers ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNews a 14.6 overnight rating. Lowest for a college football national championship since Bama-LSU in 2012 (13.8 just on ESPN). Thriller last year with Bama-Georgia got a 16.7 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) January 8, 2019

3. I don't know why this video of Philip Rivers is so mesmerizing. It just is.

4. Here's the terrific video package the WWE ran on Monday Night Raw this week to honor the late Mean Gene Okerlund.

5. It's such a shame that Nick Saban lost last night.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a roundtable discussion about The Office. Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall and former MLB pitcher Dan Haren joined me for a fun, passionate conversation on everything Office. The biggest takeaway from listeners was Haren's bombshell confession that Kevin Malone is the show's worst character. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This happened eight years ago today.

