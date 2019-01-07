Cody Parkey's Missed Field Goal Offically Ruled a Blocked Attempt

Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester was credited with a block.

By Kaelen Jones
January 07, 2019

Cody Parkey's missed field-goal attempt at the end of the Bears' 16–15 loss to Philadelphia in Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff game has officially been ruled as a blocked kick.

Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester was credited with a block of Parkey's potential game-winner, confirming what he told reporters following the game and what video revealed in the aftermath.

Many vilified Parkey for missing a 43-yard attempt which would have extended the Bears' playoff run. However, teammates and opponents have come to Parkey's side. Some have even noted that the kick's trajectory had been altered by Hester's hand.

Parkey, a fifth-year pro, had made each of his first three field-goal attempts during the contest. He connected on an attempt of the final try, but Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson called timeout prior to it and gave his side another chance at blocking at the kick.

